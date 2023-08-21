Starfield’s Full Achievements List Has Leaked

The release of Starfield is in sight, and with the pre-load period officially beginning and early access not far off either as September nears, leaks are beginning to hit the internet – including the full rundown on all of the achievements players can expect to unlock during their playthrough of Bethesda’s upcoming space RPG.

The full Starfield achievement list was leaked by Insider Gaming in collaboration with PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, and includes fifty named achievements. Be warned, though, the achievements list includes potential spoilers for Starfield, given each titled achievement includes a brief outline of what has to be done to accomplish it – so view at your own discretion if you’re hoping to jump into the title fresh come September 6 (or September 1 if you’ve got early access).

Starfield Achievements List

A Legacy Forged – Complete “A Legacy Forged”

– Complete “A Legacy Forged” All That Money Can Buy – Complete “All That Money Can Buy”

– Complete “All That Money Can Buy” Entangled – Complete “Entangled”

– Complete “Entangled” Executive Level – Complete “Executive Level”

– Complete “Executive Level” Further Into the Unknown – Complete “Further Into the Unknown”

– Complete “Further Into the Unknown” Guilty Parties – Complete “Guilty Parties”

– Complete “Guilty Parties” High Price to Pay – Complete “High Price to Pay”

– Complete “High Price to Pay” In Their Footsteps – Complete “In Their Footsteps”

– Complete “In Their Footsteps” Into the Unknown – Complete “Into the Unknown”

– Complete “Into the Unknown” Legacy’s End – Complete “Legacy’s End”

– Complete “Legacy’s End” One Giant Leap – Complete “One Giant Leap”

– Complete “One Giant Leap” Surgical Strike – Complete “Surgical Strike”

– Complete “Surgical Strike” The Best There Is – Complete “The Best There Is”

– Complete “The Best There Is” The Devils You Now – Complete “The Devils You Know”

– Complete “The Devils You Know” The Hammer Falls – Complete “The Hammer Falls”

– Complete “The Hammer Falls” Unearthed – Complete “Unearthed”

– Complete “Unearthed” Dust Off – Reach Level 5

– Reach Level 5 Traveler – Reach Level 10

– Reach Level 10 Elite – Reach Level 25

– Reach Level 25 Space Opera – Reach Level 50

– Reach Level 50 Reach for the Stars – Reach Level 100

– Reach Level 100 Back to the Grind – Join Ryujin Industries

– Join Ryujin Industries Deputised – Join the Freestar Rangers

– Join the Freestar Rangers One Small Step – Join Constellation

– Join Constellation Rook Meets King – Join the Crimson Fleet

– Join the Crimson Fleet Supra et Ultra – Join the UC Vanguard

– Join the UC Vanguard For All, Into the Starfield – Enter Space for the First Time

– Enter Space for the First Time Home Sweet Home – Build an Outpost

– Build an Outpost Shipping Magnate – Connect 5 Outposts with Cargo Links

– Connect 5 Outposts with Cargo Links I Use Them For Smuggling – Successfully Smuggle Contraband

– Successfully Smuggle Contraband Chief Engineer – Modify a Ship

– Modify a Ship Fleet Commander – Collect 10 Ships

– Collect 10 Ships Another Bug Hunt – Eliminate 300 Creatures

– Eliminate 300 Creatures Boots on the Ground – Land on 100 Planets

– Land on 100 Planets The Stars My Destination – Visit all Star Systems

– Visit all Star Systems Stellar Cartography – Visit 20 Star Systems

– Visit 20 Star Systems Cyber Jockey – Bypass 50 Digital Locks

– Bypass 50 Digital Locks Dark Matter – Eliminate 300 Human Enemies

– Eliminate 300 Human Enemies Fixer – Complete 30 Activities

– Complete 30 Activities Privateer – Complete 30 Terminal or Misc. Missions

– Complete 30 Terminal or Misc. Missions Industrialist – Produce 500 Total Resources from Outposts

– Produce 500 Total Resources from Outposts Jacked In – Access 50 Computers

– Access 50 Computers Life Begate Life – Gather 500 Organic Resources

– Gather 500 Organic Resources Replicator – Craft 100 Items

– Craft 100 Items Rock Collection – Gather 500 Inorganic Resources

– Gather 500 Inorganic Resources Soldier of Fortune – Mod 50 Weapons

– Mod 50 Weapons Thirst for Knowledge – Read 20 Skill Magazines

– Read 20 Skill Magazines War of Angels – Collect 20 Quantum Essence

– Collect 20 Quantum Essence The Family You Choose – Recruit 10 Separate Companions

– Recruit 10 Separate Companions Starcrossed – Reach Maximum Relationship Level with a Companion

Based on these alone, it’s becoming more and more clear just how extensive Starfield will be when it launches – and with the ability to craft, explore the stars, and customise your own ship, there’s bound to be hundreds of hours of content in much the same way as Bethesda’s other sprawling titles like Skyrim (as well as a big download file size to boot).

Starfield arrives on Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 6th and will be available day one with Game Pass, with a Digital Premium Upgrade available on Amazon and the Xbox Store if you want to be one of the first to sink your teeth into the game. We’ve also rounded up the cheapest copies of Starfield in Australia if you haven’t yet preordered the space epic and want to get in on the action.