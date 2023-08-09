Thirsty Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Are Dressing Up Their Characters In BDSM Underwear

Fanfare for Larian Studios’ smash hit Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to grow, as more and more hop on the bandwagon for this year’s most dense and exciting roleplaying game so far.

While a great and immersive roleplaying game, Baldur’s Gate 3 lacks a bit in its wardrobe department. There isn’t a lot of variety in choosing unique outfits your character can wear. Even the most recent Twitch drops are terrible eyesores that can’t even be labelled as camp. This has prompted some players to get very creative with how they dress their characters.

For instance, @outstarwalker revealed a neat yet cursed easter egg where you can switch underwear between different party members. The most popular choice has been Lae’zel’s more “bondage inspired” fit, which you can equip onto any companion you deem worthy of it.

#BaldursGate3 protip: you can put Lae’zel’s underwear on Astarion. pic.twitter.com/xOs58BUVkw — outstar 🧛🏻 vampireposting 🧛🏻 astarion’s fav (@outstarwalker) August 7, 2023

If you hadn’t thought of doing this yourself, that’s very fair. To do this, you have to add Lae’zel to your party, unequip her underwear. Then, equip it on the character you want, and finally unequip their regular armour for it to finally appear. The process is obviously very perverted and only performed in shame. However, you do finally get to see your choice between Penis 1 and Penis 2 play out in the game at least.

Naturally, I just had to try this on my own character, and the results were…mixed, to say the least.

My character getting ready to serve the Ass-olute.

But it’s not just Lae’Zel’s underwear people are trying on, others are equipping Shadowhearts underwear as well for that slick lightspeed briefs look from Futurama.

While a fun and minor easter egg, this just further proves that Larian Studios put a bunch of thought into player expression, letting players do silly things like this.

If you haven’t yet, I’d strongly recommend trying it out for yourself and having a nice little chuckle. You could also argue this enhances some roleplay aspects for players eager to explore their character even more.

Baldur’s Gate 3 just dropped its first post-launch patch, fixing many things from genitals clipping through Githyanki clothing (I wonder which ones), Gnome wizards appearing to have no underwear, to more banal things like getting stuck in dialogue. The game is shaping up to be one of the horniest and most chaotic releases of the year, and I have a feeling it’s going to be at the top of a lot of people’s EOY lists.