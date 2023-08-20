This Week In Games Australia: Armored Core VI And Immortals Of Aveum Begin The Silly Season

Gday and welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at everything you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

Big week this week.

Among the major titles dropping across this last full week of August: EA’s spell shooter Immortals of Aveum, and From Software’s long-awaited stompy bot sequel Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. Also on the way, Blasphemous 2, the follow up to the much-adored 2D Soulslike from 2019.

Melbourne-made sci-fi colony sim Jumplight Odyssey goes into early access this week, and we can’t wait. It’s made by League of Geeks, who you might remember made the excellent Armello and are also at work on a remake of Solium Infernum.

Elsewhere in the indie world: Chicken Journey, Fort Solis, WrestleQuest, Don Duality and more make their bows. So many games, so little time. Silly season truly is upon us.

Without further ado, here’s what you’ll be playing this week:

August 21

Depowerball (PC)

Jumplight Odyssey (PC) 🇦🇺

Early Access! Made in Melbourne! Developed by League of Geeks!

Kill the Crows (PC)

Six Ages 2: Lights Going Out (PC)

Whisker Squadron: Survivor (PC)

Early Access

August 22

Chicken Journey (PC, NS)

Fort Solis (PS5, PC)

Immortals of Aveum (PS5, XSX, PC)

WrestleQuest (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

August 23

Draft of Darkness (PC)

Mirrored Souls (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Virgo vs. the Zodiac (NS)

August 24

Blasphemous 2 (PS5, XSX, PC, NS)

Dust Fleet (PC)

Ginsha (PC, NS)

Lost Eidolons (PS5, XSX, XBO)

RIDE 5 (PS5, XSX)

August 25

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

Ashina: The Red Witch (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

Bee Island (PC)

Don Duality (PC)

Loop Hero (NS)

Retail launch

No Place Like Home (NS)

Saints Row (PC)

Steam launch

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

Retail launch

August 26

Bird Watching Simulator (PC)

