This Week In Games Australia: Red Dead Redo, Moving Out 2 Lead A Very Busy Week

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at everything you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

This week is seemingly given over to Madden 24, the last-gen re-release of Red Dead Redemption and a long, long list of extremely cool indies. If there was ever an indicator of the creative health of the industry in 2023, there you have it: an annual sports drop, a full-priced Triple-A re-release on platforms no one was really asking for, and a ton of cool stuff happening at smaller developers few have ever heard of.

Would you like to recommend some of those indies for us, David? Why certainly, dear reader, I’m glad you asked.

This week, the game I’m putting in my personal spotlight is Moving Out 2 from Australian developer SMG Studio. I’ve played it, it’s super fun. If you loved the chaotic party game style of the original, this will be right up your alley. Put it on the docket for this weekend and invite some friends over.

Beyond this, my wider picks are Cantata, Hammerwatch 2, The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood (a game I know Emily is VERY excited about), Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (a throwback to Jet Set Radio I have been craving), and Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

Here’s what you’ll be playing this week:

August 15

Cantata (PC)

Emergency (PC)

Everspace 2 (PS5, XSX)

Extremely Powerful Capybaras: Training Grounds (PC)

Farworld Pioneers (PS5, PS4)

Hammerwatch 2 (PC)

Moving Out 2 (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO) 🇦🇺

August 16

BlazBlue: Entropy Effect (PC)

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood (PC, NS)

Desynced (PC)

En Garde! (PC)

Wayfinder (PC)

August 17

Book of Hours (PC)

Chrome Wolf (PC)

GORD (PS5, XSX)

Hello Engineer (PC)

Red Dead Redemption (PS4, NS)

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew (PS5, XSX, PC)

Stories of Blossom (PC)

Vampire Survivors (NS)

August 18

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (PC, NS)

Madden 24 (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)