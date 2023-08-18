What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Folks, TGIF.

It’s Friday afternoon, so grab a cold glass of your preferred bev, pull up a chair, and let’s assess our gaming options for the weekend.

Though I’m aware that Starfield review codes are going out to media, I can confirm that I will not be playing it before any of you. This is, of course, due to Bethesda’s longstanding blacklisting of Kotaku and, by extension, us. A bummer, but it is what it is. I’m excited to dive into it with all of you on Day One next month.

So, what will I be sinking some time into this weekend instead? I spent some time playing Moving Out 2 recently for review, and I’m excited to get back into it with friends. Thinking I might put the call out to a few mates and see if anyone’s keen for an old-fashioned couch multiplayer night.

Emily’s still smashing through Baldur’s Gate 3 and Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, both of which she’ll be reviewing for you next week!

With that, it’s over to you! What’s on for this weekend? Grinding Destiny 2 exotics? Finally finishing Jedi Survivor? Plowing through Baldur’s Gate 3 with Emily? Let us know!

That’s a full lid for us this week! Thanks as always for hanging out with us — we really do appreciate you being here. As always, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.