Aussie Broadband Is Currently Knocking $120 Off Its Fastest NBN Plans

While we’d all love a high-speed internet connection, it’s not something we can always justify financially. However, Aussie Broadband is currently running an offer where you can save $120 across the first six months you’re connected to its NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan.

You can check out the deals for Aussie Broadband’s NBN plans below.

So what do Aussie Broadband’s deals look like?

Aussie Broadband‘s NBN 250 plan is now $109 per month for this discount period and will net your typical evening speeds of 250/21 Mbps. You’ll be able to save yourself $20 off your monthly bill for the first six months you’re on the plan before it returns to the standard price of $129 per month.

If you’re looking for a faster internet connection, then there’s a similar deal for Aussie’s NBN 1000 plan too. You’ll only pay $129 per month for the first six months you’re on the plan before it increases to $149 per month. Aussie is reporting typical evening speeds of 600/42 Mbps for its NBN 1000 plan, making it one of the fastest providers in this tier.

To get either of these offers, you’ll need to use the promo code ‘SPEED20‘. This offer is available until October 31, and all of these Aussie Broadband plans have no contract term, so you’re free to give them the flick for another plan or internet provider whenever you like.

How does Aussie Broadband compare to other NBN 250 plans?

If you’re after a cheap NBN 250 plan, both Exetel and Superloop are offering plans for $83.99 per month and $85 per month, respectively. These prices will last for the first six months of your connection, before increasing to $98.99 per month and $99 per month.

As far as typical evening speeds go, Exetel is reporting 225/21 Mbps, while Superloop is a bit quicker at 240/21 Mbps. Exetel’s NBN 250 plan also includes five daily speed boosts each month, which will allow you to bump up your connection to that of its NBN 1000 plan.

Aussie Broadband is one of the few providers with a reportedly congestion-free NBN plan, but it isn’t the cheapest option. First up is Swoop, which is reporting speeds of 250/25 Mbps with a plan that’ll set you back $94 per month for the first six months ($129 per month thereafter).

Next is Southern Phone, which also reports typical evening speeds of 250/21 Mbps and is a hair more expensive than Swoop’s introductory price of $95 per month. However, Southern Phone has the better value of the two, as this discount price will last for the first 12 months of your plan, before increasing to the lower full price of $115 per month thereafter.

How does Aussie Broadband compare to other NBN 1000 plans?

Similar to Aussie Broadband’s NBN 250 connection, there are only a few providers that match or surpass its NBN 1000 plans. If you’re after an internet connection in this speed tier, there are a few options that are cheaper than what Aussie Broadband is offering while offering the same speeds, or better.

Southern Phone currently has the fastest NBN 1000 connection available, with reported typical evening speeds of 650/43 Mbps. It’s also running an introductory offer that lasts for the first 12 months you’re with the provider as well. You’ll pay $115 per month for your first year and then $135 per month thereafter.

Superloop has one of the cheapest plans in this speed tier – $99 per month for the first six months and then $109 per month thereafter. The provider is also reporting the same 600/42 Mbps evening speeds as Aussie Broadband.