The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge for $49, Front Mission 1st for $47.95 and the Logitech G920 Racing Wheel for $349.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Table of contents
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch game deals
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition – now $41.50 (down from $55)
- Front Mission 1st – now $47.95 (down from $69.95)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- Live A Live – now $34.95 (down from $69.95)
- Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope – now $39 (down from $89.95)
- Metroid Prime – now $49 (down from $59.95)
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond – now $40.95 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Shining Pearl – now $49.99 (down from $79.95)
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight Collection – now $27.95 (down from $49.95)
- Star Wars: Racer and Commando Combo – now $27.95 (down from $49.95)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – now $49 (down from $59.95)
Switch accessory deals
- Hori Taiko no Tatsujin Controller – now $101.19 (down from $130)
- Samsung EVO Plus Micro SDXC (256GB) – now $27 (down from $50)
- Samsung EVO Plus Micro SDXC (512GB) – now $52 (down from $99)
- SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC (128GB) – now $18.49 (down from $39)
- SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC (256GB) – now $29.79 (down from $79)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4 game deals
- Diablo IV – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- Red Dead Redemption II – now $24 (down from $49.95)
- Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition – now $29 (down from $69.95)
- Star Wars: Racer and Commando Combo – now $20.95 (down from $49.95)
PS5 game deals
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut – now $48 (down from $79.95)
- Diablo IV – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- Elden Ring – now $85 (down from $109.95)
- Forspoken – now $36.88 (down from $114.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $32 (down from $109.95)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R – now $34.95 (down from $69.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $39 (down from $89.95)
- The Nioh Collection – now $55.99 (down from $109)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $59.95 (down from $124.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $89.95 (down from $109.95)
PS4/PS5 accessory deals
- Thrustmaster T128 Force Feedback Race Wheel – now $242 (down from $399)
- WD Black SN850 (1TB with heatsink) – now $190.71 (usually around $269)
- WD Black SN850 (2TB with heatsink) – now $272.42 (usually around $449)
- WD Black SN850X (2TB with heatsink) – now $207.59 (usually around $319)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- Deathloop – now $28 (down from $99.95)
- Diablo IV – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- Elden Ring – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $28 (down from $109.95)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! – now $79.95 (down from $99.95)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – now $37 (down from $99.95)
- Red Dead Redemption II – now $24 (down from $49.95)
- Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition – now $29 (down from $69.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $69 (down from $109.95)
Xbox accessory deals
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $349 (down from $549.95)
- Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller (Black) – now $69.95 (down from $89.95)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G – now $312.96 (down from $549)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D – now $488.55 (down from $729)
- Crucial SATA 2.5″ SSD (2TB) – now $149 (down from $265)
- Kingston NV2 M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (1TB) – now $70 (down from $125)
- WD Black SN850 (2TB with heatsink) – now $272.42 (usually around $449)
- WD Black SN850X (1TB) – now $103.44 (usually around $155)
- WD Black SN850X (2TB) – now $187.67 (usually around $299)
- WD Black SN850X (2TB with heatsink) – now $207.59 (usually around $319)
Gaming headset deals
- Corsair HS80 Wireless Gaming Headset – now $159 (down from $249)
- Corsair Void Elite RGB Wireless Gaming Headset – now $119 (down from $189)
- Corsair HS55 Wireless Gaming Headset – now $119 (down from $162)
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 600 Gaming Headset –now $129 (down from $319)
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 370 Gaming Headset –now $129 (down from $349)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha S Headset – now $158.95 (down from $211.99)
- HyperX Cloud II Headset – now $135 (down from $159)
Keyboard deals
- Corsair K70 MK.2 Mechanical Keyboard – now $199 (down from $249)
- Logitech G512 Mechanical Keyboard – now $143.95 (down from $219.95)
- Logitech G G815 Mechanical Keyboard – now $185 (down from $299)
- Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Mechanical Keyboard – now $119 (down from $259)
- Razer Huntsman Mini Optical Keyboard – now $95 (down from $239.95)
- Razer Tartarus v2 Mecha-Membrane Keypad – now $95 (down from $129.95)
- Steelseries APEX 100 Keyboard – now $49 (down from $99)
Mice deals
- Corsair Scimitar Elite RGB Optical Gaming Mouse – now $99 (down from $139)
- Corsair M65 RGB Ultra Gaming Mouse – now $159 (down from $239)
- Corsair Harpoon Wireless RGB Wireless Mouse – now $69 (down from $89)
- Logitech G203 Mouse – now $25 (down from $69.95)
- Logitech G G502 Mouse – now $64.99 (down from $149)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Optical Gaming Mouse – now $59 (down from $139.95)
- Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse (Black) — now $55.95 (down from $129)
- SteelSeries Wireless Prime Mouse – now $49 (down from $139)
- SteelSeries Aerox 3 Mouse – now $59 (down from $149)
Monitor deals
- Kogan 34″ Curved Gaming Monitor – now $549 (down from $849.99)
- Lenovo Legion 24.5″ Monitor – now $366.95 (down from $499)
- Lenovo Legion 27″ Monitor – now $349 (down from $479)
- LG 31.5″ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor – now $425 (down from $529)
- Prism+ 27″ FHD Gaming Monitor – now $229 (down from $329)
- Prism+ 24″ FHD Gaming Monitor – now $199 (down from $299)
- Prism+ 30″ Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor – now $399 (down from $479)
Wi-Fi router and other accessory deals
- ASUS RT-AX53U Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Router – now $139 (down from $179)
- ASUS GT-AX6000 Dual Band 2.5G Wi-Fi Router – now $495 (down from $799)
- Elgato Facecam FHD Webcam – now $199 (down from $259)
- Elgato Wave:3 USB Condenser Microphone – now $189 (down from $239)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Home Mesh Router – now $197.99 (down from $269.99)
- Netgear RAX50 AX5400 Nighthawk Router – now $338.50 (down from $429)
- Razer Kiyo X Webcam – now $61 (down from $89)
- Razer Seiren X Microphone – now $89 (down from $139)
- TP-Link Deco M4 AC1200 Wireless Router (3 Pack) – now $169 (down from $199)
- TP-Link Deco X55 ACX3000 Wireless Router (2 Pack) – now $289 (down from $349)
