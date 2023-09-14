Everything We Saw At Nintendo’s Mario-Stuffed September Direct

Nintendo led another 40-minute Direct on September 14, and there were tons of Mario games and some surprising announcements. There was, sadly, no Switch 2, or the Tomodachi Life Switch port some passionate people on Change.org have been hoping and dreaming about, but it’s OK. You can hope and dream in your sleep.

While you’re awake, check out Nintendo’s latest trailers for Paper Mario, Princess Peach: Showtime!, and more.

Splatoon 3:Inkpolis/Side Order Expansion Pass

The roguelike, single-player mode for Splatoon 3 will release in spring 2024.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

This cute-looking, puzzle platformer remake will come out February 16, 2024. It’s the perfect belated Valentine’s Day gift for a very specific person. I’m sure you’ll figure it out.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

This 2D PoP game is coming out January 18, 2024

Horizon Chase 2

Speed your way to victory when Horizon Chase 2 releases on Switch later September 14.

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle

This, by far, was the best title we heard today. Out November 14.

SPYxANYA: Operation Memories

Take photos to complete a photo diary as little Anya, the Spy x Family anime’s peanut-loving toddler.

Super Mario RPG

Pre-orders for this desperately-awaited remake are now open. It comes out November 17.

Another Code Recollection

This is an enhanced edition of both the DS game Trace Memory and its sequel, Another Code R, which was previously never released in North America. It releases January 19, 2024.

Princess Peach: Showtime!

My main takeaway from today’s announcement was that Peach can attack people with her ballerina ribbons. But she can also change outfits to become different versions of herself, like Patisserie Peach and Kung-Fu Peach. Hi, Barbie! Releases March 22, 2024.

SaGa Emerald Beyond

Releases in 2024.

Tomb Raider I-III

This remastered version of the series will let you toggle on-and-off its original 1996 cheese-cube graphics. Releases on Valentine’s Day, 2024, making it the perfect gift for another very specific person.

Detective Pikachu Returns

It exists! And it releases October 6.

Trombone Champ

The viral fart game comes to Switch with four-player local co-op.

Battle Crush

This free-to-play, online battle royale featuring 15 mythological heroes will be out spring 2024.

Wartales

This medieval open-world tactical role-playing game supports up to four online players. Releases September 14.

Contra: Operation Galuga

This is a “reimagining” of the 1987 Konami run-and-gun game of the same name. It’s out in 2024.

Unicorn Overlord

This is my second-favorite title named today, though I think Super Crazy Unicorn Overlord might have been better. It releases March 8, 2024.

Luigi’s Mansion 2: HD

Suck up ghosts outside, in the snow, or just in Luigi’s standard creepy house with up to four players across multiplayer modes. Coming out Summer 2024.

F-Zero 99

Run sunset purple tracks, Super NES style. Online Nintendo Switch members can download free September 14.

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Experience

This knitting-based League of Legends spin-off game looks pretty adorable. There’s a bridge that looks like a keyboard. It’s so cute and I’m crying. Out 2024.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story

This other LoL game releases on Switch November 1.

WarioWare Move It!

Use your Joy-Cons and shake your butt to play these micro-minigames. Pre-orders are open.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Screenshot: Rabbit and Bear Studios / Kotaku

It’ll be out on April 23, 2024.

Eastward Octopia

This DLC for action-adventure role-playing game Eastward asks you to be its humble tradwife, tending to tubby livestock and the stove. It’ll be out this holiday season.

Wargroove 2

This console-exclusive comes out on October 5.

Dave the Diver

The beloved ocean-diving RPG heads to Switch on October 26. Dive for fish then chop them up into fresh sushi.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass: Wave 6

Among other things, wave six adds a Wii-version of Funky Kong, as well as both Pauline and Peachette from Mario Kart Tour. Comes out “this holiday.” Players with Switch Online Expansion Packs can get it for free.

Among Us: The Fungle

Yeah. It’s a free new map, out October.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

I know, you’re freaking out. This enhanced remake does not yet have an exact release date, though it’s due in 2024.

Nintendo also announced the construction of its Nintendo Museum, which will wrap by March 2024, but did not announce an opening date. Sora from Kingdom Hearts will also become an amiibo figure in 2024, meaning every Super Smash Bros Ultimate character is now a tiny plastic figurine.

What announcement are you most excited about?