Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In September

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for September is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in August, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 6/9/2023: Updated to add September’s first wave of new titles. Also removed the Games With Gold section, as that program is now defunct. Farewell Games With Gold, RIP to a real one. — David.

Xbox Game Pass in September

Arriving

September 5

Gris

September 6

Starfield (Series X|S only)

September 14

Solar Ash

September 19

Lies of P

Departing

September 15

Aragami 2

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventure of Krypto and Ace

Fuga: Melodies of Steel

Metal Hellsinger

Sid Meier’s Civilization 6

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Train Sim World 3

