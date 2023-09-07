Mortal Kombat Brings Nitara Back As Megan Fox

Mortal Kombat publisher Warner Bros. Games has announced that vampire warrior Nitara, who debuted in 2002’s Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance and was rarely seen again, will return to the series in forthcoming reboot Mortal Kombat 1. If you’ve tragically lost Nitara in the 21 years of cobwebs that crowd your gaming memory, then Warner Bros. has a way to cut through: this time, Nitara will be voiced by, and modeled after, Jennifer’s Body actor Megan Fox.

“She comes from this weird realm,” Fox said about Nitara in her reveal trailer. “She is a type of vampire creature, she’s evil, but she’s also good; she’s trying to save her people. I really like her. She’s a vampire, which obviously resonates for whatever reason.”

For Valentine’s Day in 2021, Fox’s toothpick boyfriend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, showed Instagram the drop of Fox’s blood he wears encased in a translucent necklace. In a 2022 interview, Fox told Glamour UK that she and MGK also consume each other’s blood “on occasion”—“Just a few drops,” she said, and “for ritual purposes only.” So I think she’s got this method acting thing down.

“I’m not really just voicing it, […] she’s kind of me,” Fox continued in the trailer. “[The Nitara acting sessions] force me to tap into areas of myself that I’m not comfortable [with]. I’ve had a lot of fun doing it, and it’s caused me to be more free with myself.”

Nitara never shied from discomfort—in Deadly Alliance, the Feast of Blood fatality had Nitara howling before pouncing on a victim and tearing out slabs of flesh with her teeth.

Cute, but MK1 tries something new. The trailer appears to demonstrate a never-before-seen fatality, in which Nitara delivers her five-inch-long fingernails into her opponent’s stomach, pulls out his entrails, then holds onto them like rope as her bat wings pump high into the air.

She yanks him up by the intestines, then kicks him back down with so much force that the skin and meat falls off his body. His clean skeleton shatters on the ground.

It’s subtle, it’s tasteful, I like it. And you can see even more Nitara when MK1 releases on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 19, though its premium and collector’s edition grant early access on September 14.