The PS5 Is On Sale For $625, That’s It, That’s The Headline

If you’re someone who has yet to nab Sony’s PlayStation 5 but has been mulling it over more often than not, this might be the push you need. You can currently score the standard PlayStation 5 for $624.95, which is one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen this $800 console go for. To get your hands on a PS5 for this price, you’ll need to use the promo code SNSSEP23 when checking out.
For reference, the previous cheapest price we’ve seen for the PS5 was $623.96 during eBay’s Plus Weekend Sale back in May, so this current deal is quite very close.
This deal comes via Sony’s official eBay shopfront, so you don’t have to worry about ordering a PS5 and then receiving a box full of those discontinued Jar-Jar Binks tongue lollipops. You know the ones.
Other PlayStation 5 sales
If you’re someone who already owns the console or you want something to play when it arrives, there are also a few PS4 and PS5 games on sale, which include decent discounts for recent titles like Diablo IV and Street Fighter 6.
Here’s what you can grab:
- Death Stranding – now $16.95 (down from $54.95)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut – now $28.95 (down from $79.95)
- Demon’s Soul – now $57.95 (down from $124.95)
- Diablo IV (PS4) – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- Diablo IV (PS5) – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- Elden Ring – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – now $74 (down from $124.95)
- God of War: Ragnarok – now $74 (down from $124.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $29 (down from $109.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R – now $34.95 (down from $69.95)
- The Last of Us: Part 1 – now $78.95 (down from $124.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $39 (down from $89.95)
- The Nioh Collection – now $39 (down from $109)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $49 (down from $124.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales – now $39 (down from $94.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $54 (down from $109.95)
- Street Fighter 6 – now $69 (down from $109.95)
You can pick up the PlayStation 5 for cheap here. Just remember to use the promo code SNSSEP23 when checking out.
