The PS5 Is On Sale For $625, That’s It, That’s The Headline

If you’re someone who has yet to nab Sony’s PlayStation 5 but has been mulling it over more often than not, this might be the push you need. You can currently score the standard PlayStation 5 for $624.95, which is one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen this $800 console go for. To get your hands on a PS5 for this price, you’ll need to use the promo code SNSSEP23 when checking out.

For reference, the previous cheapest price we’ve seen for the PS5 was $623.96 during eBay’s Plus Weekend Sale back in May, so this current deal is quite very close.

This deal comes via Sony’s official eBay shopfront, so you don’t have to worry about ordering a PS5 and then receiving a box full of those discontinued Jar-Jar Binks tongue lollipops. You know the ones.

Other PlayStation 5 sales

If you’re someone who already owns the console or you want something to play when it arrives, there are also a few PS4 and PS5 games on sale, which include decent discounts for recent titles like Diablo IV and Street Fighter 6.

Here’s what you can grab:

