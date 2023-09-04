Man Claims Playing Starfield All Night Saved His Family From Apartment Fire

Starfield is still in early access and has received mixed reviews from players and critics – with some reviews declaring it a burgeoning classic, and others like IGN giving it a much more muted 7 out of 10. However, one player is singing the game’s praises on Reddit after claiming that the game saved his family’s life during a house fire.

In the Starfield subreddit, user tidyckilla shared his story of staying up all night playing Bethesda’s space RPG before making a shocking discovery. In his post, he explained that he had been waiting on the title for over six years, and has preordered the premium edition while waiting on release as background for his excitement.

“On the night of August 31st, I decided to stay up and play as long as possible to experience this new universe. At 2:26 in the morning while playing the game, I heard an explosion from my downstairs neighbour’s apartment,” he said. “I paused my game to see what was happen[ing]; when I opened the door, I saw flames rising up our stairwell to our apartment. I immediately got my wife and cat, rushing us to safety with only minor burns,” the post continues.

Tidyckilla credits his commitment to no-lifing Starfield with allowing him and his wife and cat to escape without any major injury. “If I hadn’t been up bingeing Starfield I would have been asleep, and we would have all died to smoke inhalation. I want to thank this game [for] saving my family…from a horrible fate. PRAISE GODD HOWARD,” he ended the post.

While it’s not clear if the Reddit user is making up a scenario as far-fetched as some of the shenanigans you can get up to in-game in Starfield, he’s been actively responding on the post to clear up questions from some incredulous commenters. Given his older posts have included images of his room and belongings (including a Fallout sign) which were then photographed half-charred in his post, it does seem like this could potentially be true. Apparently, a neighbour below their home was a smoker on oxygen tanks, which the user believes was the cause of the explosion.

Based on his other replies, it looks like tidyckilla’s copy of Starfield was safe (and autosaved) and has made it to temporary accommodation – so he can continue exploring the stars even from a temporary hotel.

While we probably won’t recommend staying up all night gaming to ensure you can escape a house fire safely, it appears, for this fan, Starfield might have just been the ticket to getting out of a dangerous situation unscathed.