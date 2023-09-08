The Best Games Of 2023 (So Far) [Updated]

We’re coming up on the end of 2023, and damn, what a year for video games, huh? The last time we updated our picks for the best games of 2023 (so far), we were adding some real bangers like Street Fighter 6 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Nine months into the year, there are even more heavy hitters joining the list, from Bethesda’s space epic Starfield and Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3. People have suggested that 2023 may be one of the best years for game releases ever, and looking at this list, we can see why. It’s only September, and with even more games launching in October, this list is only going to grow.

Let’s take a look at some of the best games of this year.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios

Larian Studios truly outdid itself with Baldur’s Gate 3. The Dungeons & Dragons RPG is a stellar marriage of roleplaying, tactical combat, and immersive sim design, complete with one of the most memorable RPG casts we’ve gotten in a hot minute. The game shows that exploration in an RPG doesn’t have to be about searching every nook and cranny of an open world, but can instead be found in seeing how your spells react to each other, how using an ability can help you circumvent a seemingly impossible challenge, and talking to others and finding out all the cool ways they handled a situation you didn’t even think of.

Video games can only account for so many ideas and verbs we as players have, and even as expansive as it feels, Baldur’s Gate 3 is no exception to the limitations of lines of code. But it does one hell of a job of emulating the freedom of a tabletop game. — Kenneth Shepard

Playable on: PC, PlayStation 5

Rough average playtime: 47.5 hours

Final Fantasy XVI

Square Enix

Final Fantasy XVI has a lot of problems. For starters, its cast is weirdly white-washed, its treatment of slavery is a mess, and the game really does its female characters dirty. Even its equipment system and side quests, things that should be the bread and butter of a massive RPG, are weirdly lacking. But with all of those flaws, Square Enix’s latest entry in the long-running series about magic crystals and fallen worlds soars to greatness thanks to an impeccable combat system and dazzling boss fights.

Modern blockbusters are tasked with too much. They often blur genres and go on way too long in order to justify ballooning budgets and reach as large an audience as possible. Final Fantasy XVI is a reminder that sometimes a game only needs to do a couple things very well to be excellent. Cinematic storytelling and a strong central cast make for some unforgettable scenes, while action in the vein of Devil May Cry makes Final Fantasy XVI hard to put down despite some third-act rug pulls and tedious backtracking. — Ethan Gach

Playable on: PlayStation 5

Rough average playtime: 35 hours

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code

Spike Chunsoft

Too Kyo Games and Spike Chunsoft’s latest detective game from the makers of Danganronpa feels as close to making a new one of those as its creators can without stepping on an already-finishedstory. Though Master Detective Archives: Rain Code’s mysteries and drama might not be as compelling as its predecessor, its supernatural twist on the team’s previous mystery-solving mechanics does lend itself to some great twists, turns, and drama.

As was the case in Danganronpa, writer Kazutaka Kodaka excels in Rain Code’s bursts of emotion, mind bending mysteries, and unbending optimism in the face of hardship. Rain Code is a worthy successor to a long-finished story that should be allowed to rest, and hopefully, it’s not the last we’ve seen of its world. — Kenneth Shepard

Playable on: Switch

Rough average playtime: 31 hours

Viewfinder

Sad Owl Studios

Viewfinder is the type of game that can be tough to describe, but is easily understood in motion. The puzzle game by Sad Owl Studios has you hold photos in a 3D space, and use the image to create new paths forward. A photo of a bridge can be made into a bridge you can walk across to cross an empty chasm, or a drawing of a road in the desert can give you a path to walk over to reach the other side. It plays with perspective and encourages you to experiment with a seemingly single-minded tool to fascinating results.

When John Walker covered it for Kotaku, he remarked about how its complexities brought about frustration, but those same frustrations spoke to its mind-bending strengths.

“I really hope the constant seesawing of these impressions conveys just how I experienced the game, alternately astonished by its creativity, and disheartened by its rough edges,” Walker wrote. “Viewfinder intrigues me, and I want to keep playing, except I keep staring at a complex level and all its variables and wondering if I have the willpower.”

— Kenneth Shepard

Playable on: PC, PlayStation 5

Rough average playtime: 3.5 hours

Disney Illusion Island

Disney

For a lot of people, the Metroidvania genre can be daunting. It’s known for its challenge and for how disorienting it can be if you’re not paying attention to the side scrolling map you’re traveling through. Disney Illusion Island is one of the more inviting examples of the genre, and much of that comes from its decentralizing combat in favor of exploration, cooperation, and all-around good vibes.

Yes, the game is likely best enjoyed if you’re the kind of person who visits Disney World twice a year, but its bones are still great and transcend any fandom you may or may not feel toward the House of Mouse. It’s especially accessible as a family game that you can play with kids or with a big group of friends, as it supports four-player co-op. As we wrote about it in July, Disney Illusion Island is one of the rare games that manages to balance fanservice for the hardcore Disney heads and strong mechanics for everyone else.

“Even non-Disney adults will enjoy the snappy action, low-stakes gameplay, gorgeous visuals and co-op shenanigans,” Zack Zweizen wrote.

And if you are a Disney adult, well, you probably already bought this game and have it installed on your Switch. Good news: You are in for a treat.”

— Kenneth Shepard

Playable on: Switch

Rough average playtime: Six hours

Venba

Visai Studios

Cooking games rarely touch on tough subjects like generational diasporas, but not all cooking games are like Visai Studios’ Venba. Interwoven between multiple South Indian cuisine-based puzzle games is a deep story about an immigrant family wrestlings with how to maintain their cultural identity. While the outside world of Canada beckons them to assimilate into Western culture, the family of three finds refuge in their kitchen where they recreate dishes from their beaten-up family cookbook.

Venba’s dishes—which are mouthwateringly appetizing to prepare, aren’t the main dishes ; it’s the stories behind them. Throughout the game, characters will call upon formative memories from their childhood to help fill the gaps of the water-damaged cookbook’s faded instructions. These moments serve as a way to solve the Venba’s tricky puzzles and as a means of understanding the family’s innate desire to cherish the meals that brought their family together. —Isaiah Colbert

Playable on: Steam, Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Rough average playtime: 1.5 hours

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Bandai Namco

Bringing back an unwieldy legacy mech franchise, polishing it up, and launching it in the year 2023 between Diablo IV and Starfield seemed like an impossible task, but FromSoftware managed to do precisely that. Armored Core VI delivers one of the year’s best action games of the year full of thrilling monster mechs and overwhelming customization options. That the Dark Souls studio’s latest game toggles between those extremes so elegantly is part of its magic.

Taking place on a distant planet in a grim future where corporate thugs and faceless militaries battle for resources, Armored Core VI tells the story of a mercenary who earns their freedom by learning to master tools at their disposal: countless guns, rocket launchers, thruster packs, and robot limbs. Combat is snappy and arcadey, while some iconic boss fights anchor the journey and insert an eerie mechanical horror into Armored Core VI’s world that leaves a lasting mark on those who manage to survive it. — Ethan Gach

Playable on: PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Rough average playtime: 20 hours

Starfield

Bethesda

Starfield sure is a Bethesda game. That might tell you all you need to know about this epic space RPG. But following all the hype, does it live up to expectations? Well if you were expecting a radical reinvention of the Bethesda formula, probably not. But if you’re looking for that reliable, seemingly endless set of quests and epically large locales, Starfield is more than certain to deliver. It’s a game that will easily pull you in for hours at a time, keeping you entertained with beautiful space vistas and more than a few intriguing narrative twists and turns, including a New Game Plus mode that’s sure to throw more than a few surprises at you. The game also features the best-feeling gunplay in a Bethesda game to date, in addition to the serene joy of simply wandering around a planet’s surface to scout for resources or just be alone in your thoughts.

Violent space shootouts, contemplative trips through the stars, side quests at every turn, and some clever narrative intrigue, Starfield is a dense experience whose familiarity is an all-you-can-eat buffet of digital comfort food. — Claire Jackson

Playable on: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Rough average playtime: 17.5 hours

Sprawl

Maeth

If there’s any one game that stole my heart in the year of 2023, that game would be Sprawl. A violent, fast-paced neo-retro shooter set in a brooding and oppressive cyberpunk setting where wall-running and bullet time grant you balletic means of eviscerating your foes. Sprawl forces you to use your movement skills and time-slowing powers along with a leashed ammo supply that demands intention and focus amidst overwhelming odds. It’s a challenge of reflexes that I find simply electrifying. It’s hard not to reflexively launch this game every time I fire up Steam. — Claire Jackson

Playable on: PC

Rough average playtime: Six hours

Videoverse

Kinmoku

Videoverse takes place almost entirely in the fictional, early-2000s online social space of the same name, a place where owners of the Kinmoku Shark gather to discuss their favorite games, as well as share tips and fan art and sometimes talk about their lives. It feels something like an amalgamation of the message boards that dominated online discourse of the era—places like the forums you’d find at GameSpot and IGN—and Nintendo’s Miiverse, the now-defunct social space that was built into the Wii U.

You engage with this space and the people who inhabit it as Emmett, a young Shark owner with aspirations of being a game artist someday. Videoverse takes place in the final days of the service, as console-maker Kinmoku is shutting down the boards to focus its efforts on its brand new console, and the spiffier, more profitable online service it offers, and the impending end of this era casts your interactions in a poignant light. What’s remarkable about Videoverse is how it gets the human details of these spaces just right, keenly observing the patterns of human behavior and interaction that became so familiar to so many of us who frequented such spaces back then, and how it recognizes that these online connections can and do have real meaning in our lives. The internet, and how we interact with others on it, is always evolving, and not always for the better. Videoverse is a great game about the way we once were, what we’ve lost, and how games can make real meaning in our lives. —Carolyn Petit

Playable on: PC

Rough average playtime: Five hours

Octopath Traveler II

Nintendo of America

The first Octopath Traveler stunned players with Square Enix’s new-look “HD-2D” graphics. The turn-based combat and pixel art hit many right in the nostalgia, spurring memories of SNES classics. However, it was held back by a pretty weak story, repetitive combat, and a lack of cohesion between party members.

Square Enix heard all these complaints and perfected its Octopath formula with the sequel. All eight travelers have stellar stories that slowly begin to intertwine. The voice acting took a huge jump in quality, particularly with Alejandro Saab as the tortured Osvald. The combat retains the turn-based random encounters, but with added flare and power-ups to make strategies far more unique. Side-quests are rewarding, detailed, and provide some of the most pleasing moments in the game.

Octopath Traveler II improves on every shortcoming of its predecessor, while adding new dynamics that make the game shine from front to back. Pair that with its still-gorgeous graphics and you’ve got yourself an instant JRPG classic. Yet another example of sequels running away as the best games of 2023. — Jeb Biggart

Playable On: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch

Rough Average Playtime: 61 hours

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Capcom

The Resident Evil 4 remake was not only a beautiful example of what a remake should be—that is, a thoughtful consideration of its audience balanced with dedication to the original game, aided by the gorgeous graphics that passing years allow—but also a reminder of how timeless Resident Evil 4 itself is.

Endearingly goofy dialogue and entertaining but complex relationships between protagonist Leon S. Kennedy and the lucky ladies in his life still resonate after nearly two decades. Who can forget the highly capable Ada Wong, or the (against all odds) hopeful Ashley Graham? The unbridled strength of the game’s mutant enemies, who encapsulate how grotesquely selfish human greed can be when left unchecked, continue to terrify, too. Not many games feel so fresh after 20 years, but Resident Evil 4 does, and so it’s a rare classic that continues to work for its widespread respect. — Ashley Bardhan

Playable On: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Rough Average Playtime: 16 hours

Diablo IV

Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo IV has a stellar gameplay loop that’s both engrossing and rewarding. Sure, it’s simple: Load into Sanctuary, kill Hellspawn, get loot, and repeat. But the cycle is so effortless and structured that you can’t help but lose time slaying hordes of demons on your quest to stop Succubus Queen Lilith from overthrowing the game’s world. Diablo IV also serves up a compelling narrative about generational destinies and control as a form of healing that makes the elementary cycle all the more captivating. Diablo IV is a must-play for action-RPG fans this summer, the perfect podcast game to check out while dodging the heat outside. — Levi Winslow

Playable On: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Rough Average Playtime: 18 hours

Street Fighter 6

Capcom

For as niche a genre as fighting games tend to be, Street Fighter 6 has a lot of people by the throat right now. It’s one of the best iterations of Capcom’s long-running fighting series. With stylish aesthetics, meaningful reworks of old fighters, and impactful new additions, Street Fighter 6 is a shot in the arm for a series that stumbled onto several rakes throughout the troubled lifespan of Street Fighter V.

On top of a pitch-perfect fighting game experience, Street Fighter 6 has a silly and fun RPG mode in the form of World Tour mode, which includes a ridiculously deep character-creation suite, letting you customize your own fighter’s appearance and fighting style. Street Fighter 6 is filled to the brim with depth, one of the most all-around robust fighting games in recent memory. — Kenneth Shepard

Playable On: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Rough Average Playtime: 16.5 hours

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo of America

Tears of the Kingdom faced an insurmountable task: following up on what is widely considered to be one of the defining games of the open-world genre. The wild thing is that it succeeded. From clear improvements over Breath of the Wild’s shortcomings to buck-wild building and physics mechanics and a seamless map spanning the sky, land, and underground. Even on the Switch, the game is incredibly impressive, to the point where I’m sometimes baffled it’s running on the hardware it is.

The game has also become a memetic touchstone of 2023, with players building and discovering new things alongside one another and sharing stories online. Everyone’s experience with Tears of the Kingdom is different, but it’s become a shared experience for all of us to play together. Breath of the Wild set the series on a new path, and Tears of the Kingdom masterfully builds vehicles for fans to ride down it. — Kenneth Shepard

Playable On: Switch

Rough Average Playtime: 55 hours

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Nintendo of America

Bayonetta fans may have felt a little burned by Bayonetta 3, but Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, a prequel spin-off that married the titular hero’s magical origins with a gorgeous storybook look, felt like a bit of an apology to those who took issue with the third game’s conclusion. It isn’t quite the character-action bonanza of the mainline series, but Bayonetta Origins has a fresh premise, using the Joy-Con controllers to move both the young version of the heroine and her demon companion Cheshire to fight monsters and solve puzzles. A fun detour for a series that seemed like it had run out of steam. — Kenneth Shepard

Playable On: Switch

Rough Average Playtime: 15 hours

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

EA Star Wars

2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was an excellent, if occasionally awkward, fusing of design sensibilities lifted from games ranging from Uncharted to Dark Souls, all wrapped up in a compelling, distinctly Star Wars-y story of found family and political persecution.

But boy, does its sequel, Jedi: Survivor, take the series to impressive new heights. The combat’s been significantly improved and expanded with all kinds of new lightsaber stances and Force powers. The world feels much more alive and responsive to your progress, thanks in part to a cantina that serves as your home base and becomes increasingly filled with galactic outcasts over the course of your adventure. Hero Cal Kestis’ appearance can be customized in all kinds of ways, enabling you to make him a solemn Jedi, a dashing rogue, or all manner of other Star Wars archetypes, each distinguished by your own personal flair.

Best of all, though, playing Survivor just feels fantastic. Cal’s agility makes him as responsive as the best platformer protagonists, and your steady acquisition of new abilities gives exploring the world a level of satisfaction that rivals Super Metroid. Like its predecessor, this may be a game that wears its influences on its sleeve, but it combines them to create something fresh, stirring, and exceptional. — Carolyn Petit

Playable On: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Rough Average Playtime: 19 hours

Humanity

Enhance

Humanity is a simple concept with unexpected consequences. You play as a dog-shaped ray of light guiding hordes of faceless people toward a tube of light that will help them ascend to the next level. It sounds simple, and it is indeed easy enough at first. But eventually, the Lemmings-like conceit of corralling bodies with directional arrows and prompts to jump across chasms leads to deceptively more complex patterns, teaching you a series of hidden rules you didn’t even know you were learning. The puzzles are meditative and the soundtrack is mesmerizing. Humanity is heady and almost spiritual without ever trying too hard. — Ethan Gach

Playable On: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows

Rough Average Playtime: 11.5 hours

Planet of Lana

Wishfully

Planet of Lana takes some of my favorite games—Out of this World, Ico, Inside—and elegantly reconfigures them into something that feels familiar but fresh. You play as a young kid whose planet gets invaded by strange robotic aliens. Solving puzzles and searching for answers with the help of a small dark cat-like companion, Planet of Lana’s short four-hour runtime is just enough to fall in love with its evocative, hand-crafted world. It’s not quite as revelatory as its clear influences, but does a brilliant job of keeping you engaged through a mix of wonder and dread as you explore its mysterious world and uncover its unusual secrets. — Ethan Gach

Playable On: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Rough Average Playtime: 4.5 hours

Honkai: Star Rail

Hoyo

Honkai Star Rail rides the line of being a perfect introduction to Hoyoverse games with easy-to-follow and oh-so-stylish turned-based action, while also delivering an infectious gremlin anime protagonist energy with its colorful cast of characters. As a former Kotaku writer (and current writer for Genshin Impact) once told me, “Hoyo’s strength is that they are weebs who understand what other weebs like.”

Like seriously, if you can conjure up a specific anime character archetype, HSR likely has a character that fits the bill with flying colors. Do you like the doting relationship between the Fate/Stay Night anime’s Illya and Berserker? Here, have HSR’s adorable daughter-robo-father duo, Clara and Svarog. Enjoy mysterious characters like Chainsaw Man’s Makima (that’re probably detrimental to your health)? Look no further than HSR’s Kafka. And so it goes on.

By far my favorite feature in Honkai is that it lets me send and receive texts with the characters. Aside from adding an extra layer of characterization to personalities I might otherwise not choose to include in my party, HSR’s texting feature also breaks RPG conventions of protags being dry and one dimensional by letting me send brutally honest messages back and forth with characters about how mundane a fetch quest mission feels to play or how I find characters’ hobbies, like Welt’s affinity for tokusatsu shows, to be rad as fuck. — Isaiah Colbert

Playable On: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Mobile

Rough Average Playtime: 18.5 hours

Company of Heroes 3

Relic Entertainment

The original Company of Heroes, with its World War II setting and gritty, grounded RTS gameplay, felt like a revelation when it landed in 2006. Its sequel, though, left some wondering if the series could ever reclaim its former glory. Thankfully, Company of Heroes 3 preserves what worked so well about the first game, elevating it not with tweaks to its excellent fundamentals but with inspired changes like a shift to a wonderful new setting.

Your skirmishes in Italy emphasize what always made CoH so great, presenting you with complex and immensely satisfying tactical challenges in which every decision matters, as you often have to overcome an enemy who both easily outdoes you in sheer firepower and who is dug into an extremely advantageous position. It may not be the most innovative RTS of all time, but it doesn’t need to be. As Luke Plunkett put it in his review, “On the battlefield itself this is still Company of Heroes, as good as it ever was and in some ways, even better.” — Carolyn Petit

Playable On: Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Rough Average Playtime: 15.5 hours

Terra Nil

Free Lives

Most city-builder or strategy games ask you to create big urban cities or task you with fighting a destructive war. That’s not the case with Terra Nil. Instead, you have to clean up the Earth after humanity screwed it all up. It’s a unique concept that hooked me hard.

Not only is this satisfying as hell, but it also feels hopeful. Watching a huge field of green trees pop up out of a dead wasteland—after mixing the right amount of water, dirt, ash, and sun—always made me feel good. It also made me hope that one day, probably far from now, humanity will be able to clean up the planet as well as I have in Terra Nil. Also, I hope they are better at creating beaches than I am in this game. — Zack Zweizen

Playable On: Windows, Mobile

Rough Average Playtime: 4.5 hours

System Shock (Remake)

Nightdive Studios

Looking Glass’s 1994 System Shock is a wonderful, massively influential game that is unfortunately challenging for some of today’s players to engage with. Enter Nightdive Studios’ uh… Well, first it was pitched as a remaster. Then a remake. Then a reboot. But after years of development hell, what finally popped out was a slick modern reimagining of the game that helped spark the immersive sim genre. And against all odds, it was actually worth the wait.

The new System Shock is a study in contrasts. It’s both reverent to its unusual source material but unafraid to innovate when 1994-era design no longer cuts it. It looks great and exceedingly modern, but with vibrant retro colors and thoughtfully intentional pixelation. It brings almost all of what made System Shock memorable into the present, but adds its own spin in the process. Nightdrive performed an incredible balancing act here, and the positive reviews speak for themselves.

Sure, I miss the original’s iconic music too, but that everything else is so on point here is just unbelievable. Has there ever been a more troubled remake that turned out so great? — Alexandra Hall

Playable On: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, macOS, Linux

Rough Average Playtime: 14 hours

Dead Space (Remake)

Dead Space

It’s been a minute since players got to step into the stomping shoes of Isaac Clarke, but Motive Studio’s Dead Space remake is hopefully a sign that the series will be coming back in a meaningful way. While much of the game is faithful to the 2008 original, there’s some significant changes made to the story’s structure to make decent use of the once-silent and unseenIsaac’s voice and face, as well as alterations to mechanics like zero gravity movement to be more in line with the sequels, and a top-to-bottom visual overhaul to really make the most of its claustrophobic derelict-spaceship setting. While the future of the series is unclear at the moment, the Dead Space remake is a sign that there’s still life in the franchise long after original developer Visceral Games’ closure.

Playable On: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Rough Average Playtime: 12 hours

A Space for the Unbound

PlayStation

Knowing A Space for the Unbound was developed under some tenuous circumstances at the hands of former publisher PQube makes the fact that the game is as good as it is all the more bittersweet, as the publisher’s alleged withholding of funds put the game in limbo for five months. Mojiken Studio’s adventure game follows teenagers Atma and Raya, the latter of whom can manipulate reality at the expense of her health. The supernatural is juxtaposed with the game’s decidedly small town vibe, which carries touchstones of the studio’s Indonesian culture throughout its runtime. It’s cozy, unapologetic in its depiction of Indonesian culture, and unravels a supernatural mystery grounded in human connection.

Playable On: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows

Rough Average Playtime: 11 hours

Fire Emblem Engage

Nintendo of America

The latest entry in the Fire Emblem series has been a little divisive compared to other entries in Nintendo’s tactical RPG franchise. Though Fire Emblem Engage is a solid game of anime chess, the writing and character design don’t hit quite as hard as they did in 2019’s landmark entry Three Houses. It’s a litmus test for what you want most out of the series in a post-Three Houses world. If you want the series’ tactical combat at its most streamlined and efficient, Engage is here for you. But if you’re looking for a story with the same meaningful intricacies and character development as Three Houses, it’s just not here. All that being said, it’s still one of the better games we’ve gotten in these first few weeks of 2023, but we’ll see how people feel about it ten months from now when the GOTY ballots are rolling out.

Playable On: Switch

Rough Average Playtime: 40 hours

Hi-Fi Rush

Bethesda Softworks

Tango Gameworks surprised everyone by breaking away from its horror roots and releasing Hi-Fi Rush, a rhythm-based action game that combines the vibes of Scott Pilgrim and the structure of Devil May Cry. Hi-Fi Rush is a stellar example of how you should never put a developer in a box, because I can’t think of something more diametrically opposed to The Evil Within than a bopping, tongue-in-cheek hack n’ slash with a banger soundtrack and some genuinely lovable characters. It’s joy distilled into your Game Pass subscription.

Playable On: Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Rough Average Playtime: 11 hours

Season: A Letter to the Future

PlayStation

Scavengers Studio’s take on the apocalypse is a little different from other games, as it’s less about the survival of people than it is about survival of culture. Season: A Letter to the Future follows a young woman named Estelle as she leaves her village to document people’s lived experiences before a cataclysmic event comes to wipe it all away. Its depiction of memories of what came before as both a blessing and a burden is introspective and earnest. Though it doesn’t resonate with everyone, you may find yourself among those who love this gorgeous and distinctive narrative adventure game.

Playable On: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows

Rough Average Playtime: 5 hours

Metroid Prime Remastered

Metroid Prime Remastered – Launch Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Fans are still enduring the painful wait for Metroid Prime 4, but Nintendo and Retro did provide a small morsel to tide them over in the form of a remaster of the original GameCube game on Switch. While the updated port includes some notable quality-of-life changes like alternate control schemes and accessibility options, the remaster ultimately proves just how timeless the original game was when it launched over 20 years ago. Hopefully this means remasters of Metroid Prime 2: Echoes and Metroid Prime 3: Corruption are in the works, too, because it would be great to see Samus’ first-person adventure subseries make its way to a modern platform.

Playable On: Switch

Rough Average Playtime: 13 hours

Persona 3 Portable/Persona 4 Golden

Nintendo of America

Speaking of old classics making their way to modern video game hardware, Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden are on pretty much everything now, having launched on Switch, PS4, PC, and Xbox in January. While Persona 5 has blown up in a big way, Persona 3 and 4 are the framework for the series’ shift into dungeon crawling and social links. Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden are the definitive (or, the closest thing to one, in Persona 3’s case) versions of the RPGs that helped elevate Persona to a household name. If you’ve only played Persona 5, it may take some adjustments to go back, but these are still two really captivating RPGs and social sims, with incredible soundtracks, complex but approachable battle systems, and two of the best JRPG casts of the time. Just know there’s some extremely clumsy and dated writing surrounding some social issues that the series is still struggling with to this day.

Playable On: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows

Rough Average Playtime: 65 hours / 68 hours

Lone Ruin

Lone Ruin 👁️ Coming to Switch + PC on Jan 12th! 🧙‍♀️

Lone Ruin is a great encapsulation of “short, sweet, and to the point.” The roguelike takes clear inspiration from games like Hades, and delivers an action-packed isometric experience drenched in a gorgeous neon blue and pink color palette. The tight, refined action is just as much a joy to watch as it is to play, and the game doesn’t overstay its welcome. However, given the immense replayability of the genre, Lone Ruin inherently gives you plenty to do, and its pitch-perfect execution of its fast-paced action gives you plenty of reason to come back again and again.

Playable On: Switch, Windows

Rough Average Playtime: 2 hours