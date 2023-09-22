Folks, it’s Friday. TGIF.

As we do around here each and every week, let us come together, crack a beverage of your choice, and discuss our gaming plans for the weekend ahead.

I said last week I wanted to spend a little time with Lies of P, and then I didn’t get to do that at all. So, it’s going back on the list for this weekend. I’ll also be diving headlong into the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty, my code for which arrived just the other day. All of this depends, of course, on whether I can pull myself away from Retro Goal+ on Apple Arcade, which I’m enjoying very much.

Emily tells me she will also be playing a bit of Cyberpunk 2077 as well, in preparation for the expansion. I feel like that’s going to represent a lot of people’s weekends — the starter pistol people have waited for on Cyberpunk has finally been fired into the air. It’s finally about as good as it will ever probably get.

Over to you! What are you playing this weekend? Something old, something new? Going outside if the weather’s good? Let us know in the comments below.

Thanks for hanging out with us again this week, we really do appreciate you being here. As always, no matter what you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.

Image: CD Projekt Red, Kotaku Australia