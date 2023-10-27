Arkham Knight Reportedly Adds, Then Pulls, Suit From The Batman

Fans of Batman: Arkham Knight were cheering this morning when word got around that developer Rocksteady had, seemingly, quietly added a new suit to the game’s already sizeable roster based on the 2022 Robert Pattinson film The Batman.

Then, just as the story began to take off, it would conveniently disappear as quickly and quietly as it came, giving reason to believe it might have all been a cheeky hoax.

It started, as many things do, with a tweet. Users on Twitter/X began reporting that a suit from The Batman had been added to the eight-year-old game on the Epic Games Store.

Before long, multiple accounts were confirming the suit’s addition to the roster.

Many of those accounts, however, had multiple links to the Arkham Knight modding community, which means they could all easily be blowing smoke and enjoying a moment in the spotlight.

Increasing scepticism further was the silence from Rocksteady and publisher WB Games. In the first instance, neither party had said a word about a new skin coming to Batman: Arkham Knight after all these years. Second, it was unclear why they would choose to drop such a skin now, a year after the film’s release and eight years after the game’s launch. Third, the shadow drop reportedly only appeared in the Epic Games Store version of Arkham Knight and nowhere else.

Speculation among fans was immediately rife. “It probably wasn’t supposed to be added yet,” mused Reddit user DefinitelyNotVenom on the BatmanArkham subreddit. “Rocksteady hasn’t made any announcements about it so I’m assuming epic games simply jumped the gun.”

If the skin was indeed real, that could conceivably have been the case. Fans would notice later in the day that the skin had seemingly been removed as quietly as it had appeared — co-incidentally, not long after outlets began to report on the mystery.

Right now, the most likely theory I’ve encountered around the traps is that, if the suit is real, it is being prepped to coincide with the Batman: Arkham Trilogy‘s launch on Nintendo Switch in December. That, of course, remains pure speculation — if the suit was ever real at all, we still don’t know why such a modern suit appeared and then seemingly disappeared so quickly.

Rocksteady, for its part, is still heads-down on its upcoming title Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which was delayed after a negative response to its first-look trailer.

