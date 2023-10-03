The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope for $39, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut for $39 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for $54.
You can also pick up the PlayStation 5 for $632 when you use the promo code SNSOCT23.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch console deals
- Nintendo Switch OLED: Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Edition – now $479.95 (down from $549.95)
Switch game deals
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition – now $40.02 (down from $55)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – now $68.95 (down from $89.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – now $69 (down from $89.95)
- Live A Live – now $34.95 (down from $69.95)
- Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope – now $39 (down from $89.95)
- Metroid Prime – now $49 (down from $59.95)
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond – now $40.95 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario Odyssey – now $64 (down from $79.95)
Switch accessory deals
- Hori Taiko no Tatsujin Controller – now $83.25 (down from $130)
- Samsung EVO Plus Micro SDXC (256GB) – now $27.80 (down from $50)
- Samsung EVO Plus Micro SDXC (512GB) – now $53.95 (down from $99)
- SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC (128GB) – now $14.90 (down from $39)
- SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC (256GB) – now $28.90 (down from $79)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS5 console deals
- PlayStation 5 Console (Disc) – now $632 with the promo code SNSOCT23 (down from $799.95)
PS4 game deals
- Death Stranding – now $16.95 (down from $54.95)
- Diablo IV – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – now $39 (down from $109.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $29.95 (down from $79.95)
- Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition – now $29 (down from $69.95)
PS5 game deals
- Demon’s Soul – now $57.95 (down from $124.95)
- Diablo IV – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- Elden Ring – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- God of War: Ragnarok – now $74 (down from $124.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $48.95 (down from $124.95)
- The Last of Us: Part 1 – now $78.95 (down from $124.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $36.95 (down from $89.95)
- The Nioh Collection – now $39 (down from $109)
- One Piece Odyssey – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $49 (down from $124.95)
- Resident Evil 4: Remake – now $49 (down from $89)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales – now $39 (down from $94.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $54 (down from $109.95)
- Street Fighter 6 – now $69 (down from $109.95)
PS4/PS5 accessory deals
- WD Black SN850 (1TB with heatsink) – now $156.98 (usually around $269)
- WD Black SN850 (2TB with heatsink) – now $278.96 (usually around $449)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – now $76.74 (down from $109.95)
- Deathloop – now $28 (down from $99.95)
- Diablo IV – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- Elden Ring – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $28 (down from $109.95)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – now $27 (down from $99.95)
- Resident Evil 4: Remake – now $49 (down from $89)
- Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition – now $29 (down from $69.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $54 (down from $109.95)
- Street Fighter 6 – now $69 (down from $109.95)
Xbox accessory deals
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $328 (down from $549.95)
- Xbox Wireless Controller – now $78 (down from $89)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G – now $317.63 (down from $549)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700X – now $325 (down from $449)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D – now $482.88 (down from $729)
- Kingston NV2 M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (1TB) – now $73 (down from $125)
- WD Black SN850 (1TB with heatsink) – now $156.98 (usually around $269)
- WD Black SN850 (2TB with heatsink) – now $278.96 (usually around $449)
Gaming headset deals
- Corsair HS80 RGB Gaming Headset – now $179 (down from $249)
- Corsair Virtuoso RGB Gaming Headset – now $339 (down from $459)
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 600 Gaming Headset –now $129 (down from $319)
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 370 Gaming Headset –now $129 (down from $349)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha S Headset – now $149.95 (down from $211.99)
- HyperX Cloud II Headset – now $99 (down from $159)
Keyboard deals
- Corsair K70 MK.2 Mechanical Keyboard – now $209 (down from $249)
- Corsair K70 RGB Pro Mechanical Keyboard – now $179 (down from $249)
- Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard – now $98 (down from $229.95)
- Logitech G512 Mechanical Keyboard – now $143.95 (down from $219.95)
- Logitech G G815 Mechanical Keyboard – now $179 (down from $299)
- Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Mechanical Keyboard – now $119 (down from $259)
- Razer Huntsman Mini Optical Keyboard – now $139 (down from $239.95)
- Steelseries APEX 100 Keyboard – now $49 (down from $99)
Mice deals
- Corsair M65 RBG Wireless Mouse – now $169 (down from $239)
- Corsair Scimitar Elite RBG Wireless MMO Mouse – now $199 (down from $239)
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse – now $58 (down from $89)
- Logitech G G502 Mouse – now $78 (down from $149)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse – now $99 (down from $219)
- Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse (Black) — now $55 (down from $129)
- SteelSeries Wireless Prime Mouse – now $43 (down from $139)
Monitor deals
- AOC 38″ FHD Gaming Monitor – now $285 (down from $369)
- Dell 31.5″ QHD Gaming Monitor – now $459 (down from $529)
- Kogan 34″ Curved Gaming Monitor – now $489 (down from $849.99)
- LG 31.5″ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor – now $439 (down from $529)
- Prism+ 24″ FHD Gaming Monitor – now $199 (down from $299)
- Prism+ 27″ FHD Gaming Monitor – now $229 (down from $329)
- Prism+ W280 Ultra 28″ 4K Gaming Monitor – now $329 (down from $599)
- Samsung 27″ Odyssey QHD Gaming Monitor – now $399 (down from $499)
- Samsung 27″ Odyssey QHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $759 (down from $949)
Wi-Fi router and other accessory deals
- Amazon eero 6+ Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Router – now $179.99 (down from $249.99)
- Amazon eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router (3-pack) – now $199.99 (down from $389.99)
- ASUS RT-AX53U Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Router – now $139 (down from $179)
- ASUS GT-AX6000 Dual Band 2.5G Wi-Fi Router – now $495 (down from $799)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Home Mesh Router – now $202.80 (down from $269.99)
- Razer Seiren X Microphone – now $89 (down from $139)
