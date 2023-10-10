Crab Soulslike Lets You Whip Out A Gun When Going Gets Tough

Have you ever wished you could exercise your Second Amendment right on a formidable video game boss? Well, one upcoming Soulslike will let you pull out a gun and one-tap bosses if it prove too impossible to “git gud” and vanquish them the normal way.

Another Crab’s Treasure, by Going Under developer Aggro Crab, is a 3D “Shellslike” in which you play as a hermit crab named Kril as he scours the land for his long-lost shell. Somewhere along Kril’s journey, you’ll explore the littered ocean floor for a makeshift home and duke it out with other ocean-faring beasties. The game has a Windows demo for Steam Next Fest and is slated to come out sometime next year on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Now, about the gun thing. Another Crab’s Treasure’s Steam page notes that you can play the game at your own pace, saying it was “designed to be an approachable experience for newer Soulslike players as well as provide a challenge for hardcore fans.” Typically, any online conversation about whether or not a Soulslike game should have lower difficulty option or (gasp) some sort of assist mode is met with vitriol from genre die-hards. Nonetheless Another Crab’s Treasure’s demo happily showcases one of the game’s apparently many assist modes, which equips Kril with a gun that completely eviscerates his foes.

As you might surmise, the results are pretty dope. Here’s a TikTok video of Kril’s “heater” in action:

Aggro Crab definitely buried the lede by omitting the fact that the game offering “something for any level of skill or time commitment” would include a freaking gun available to anyone who tires of panic-rolling with only a rusty spork with which to defend themselves. I don’t have much more commentary to add to the sheer power of the above clip except to say that I hope more video games follow suit by arming players, be they animals or lowly dung-eating swordsmen, with proportionally enormous guns.