Every Change In Cyberpunk 2077’s New 2.01 Patch

CD Projekt Red said it plans to move on from Cyberpunk 2077 now that its big Phantom Liberty DLC and 2.0 systems overhaul are out, but it still has a few things left to patch. A new 2.01 update that went live on October 5 fixed corrupted save issues on PlayStation 5 and a bunch of other issues, including a wrecked cop car that used to haunt the streets of Night City.

Out today on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, Cyberpunk 2077’s developers write that patch 2.01, “fixes the most common issues players have encountered and improves overall performance on all platforms, especially in Dogtown.” A new region added in Phantom Liberty, Dogtown is bustling with dense detail that occasionally made players’ framerates take a hit. It sounds like that will be less of a problem now.

The company is also saying a corrupted PS5 save issue that players began to report after version 2.0 went live has also been solved. “Addressed the issue of corrupted saves on PlayStation by increasing the maximum save file size limit,” the patch notes read. This will prevent new save files from being corrupted in the future, but won’t fix the ones that are already broken, so if you were encountering the issue you’ll have to start from a file that was still working.

The rest of the update is full of the hyper-specfic bug fixes that underline all of the fascinating and occasionally broken things that can crop up in an open-world sci-fi RPG. A lot of the changes seem to revolve around cars, which received a major upgrade in 2.0, including more robust police chases and highspeed shootouts. For instance, patch 2.01, “fixed an issue that could cause all traffic to disappear after completing the [Moving Heat] quest.”

It also stopped several cars from spawning underground, including Flavio’s in the “Going-Away Party” gig, and a Militech SUV in the “Lord Giveth and Taketh Away” gig. But my favorite change by far relates to a busted cop car that was apparently roaming around like a ghost with unfinished business. “A wrecked NCPD cruiser without wheels won’t be patrolling the streets of Night City anymore,” CD Projekt Red writes. Pouring one out for the headless pigs.

Here’s the full 2.01 patch notes: