Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In October

Sony is yet to announce the complete list of titles coming to its library of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers in October, but this month’s free games have some extremely strong titles in the mix.

Here’s what you’ll be playing in October on PlayStation Plus:

Monthly Free Games

The free monthly games for PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Essential tier and above in October are:

The Callisto Protocol

Farming Simulator 22

Weird West

Download these between August 1 and September 4, and for as long as you keep your subscription active, they’re yours to keep!

New on PlayStation Plus in October

Games being added to the PlayStation Plus library for subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe (aka Premium) tiers are:

Gotham Knights (PS5)

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (PS5, PS4)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PS5, PS4)

Alien Isolation (PS5, PS4)

Dead Island: Definitive Edition (PS5, PS4)

Outlast 2 (PS5, PS4)

Elite Dangerous (PS5, PS4)

FAR: Changing Tides (PS5, PS4)

Gun Grave G.O.R.E. (PS5, PS4)

Eldest Souls (PS5, PS4)

Roki (PS5, PS4)

PlayStation Plus Classics for October

Tekken 6 (PS5, PS4)

Soul Calibur: Broken Destiny (PS5, PS4)

Ape Escape Academy (PS5, PS4)

IQ Final (PS5, PS4)

Note: Any PS3 titles included in the PS Plus Classics library are, unfortunately, not available in Australia. Though few of them have been added to the library so far, PS3 games are part of Sony’s cloud streaming platform (formerly PlayStation Now), which is included in the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription tier. Regrettably, the Premium subscription tier is also not available in Australia. The highest PS Plus tier available in Australia is Deluxe, which contains every benefit of the Premium tier but the cloud streaming.

We know. It sucks. An oversight we hope will be resolved in the future.

Source: PlayStation Blog

Image: WB Games, ZA/UM, Kotaku Australia