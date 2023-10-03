Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In October

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for October is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in October, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.
Updated 4/10/2023: Updated to add October’s first wave of new titles. A final reminder that the Games With Gold section has been removed as the program is now defunct. Farewell Games With Gold, RIP to a real one. — David.
Xbox Game Pass in October
October 3
Gotham Knights (Series X|S only)
The Lamplighter’s League (Series X|S only)
October 4
Warhammer 40K: Darktide (Series X|S only)
October 10
Forza Motorsport (Series X|S only)
October 12
From Space
October 17
Like a Dragon: Ishin!!
Departing
October 15
Eville
The Legend of Tianding
Trek to Yomi
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
Image: Sega, WB Games, Xbox, Kotaku Australia
