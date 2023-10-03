Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In October

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for October is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in October, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 4/10/2023: Updated to add October’s first wave of new titles. A final reminder that the Games With Gold section has been removed as the program is now defunct. Farewell Games With Gold, RIP to a real one. — David.

Image: Xbox

Xbox Game Pass in October

October 3

Gotham Knights (Series X|S only)

The Lamplighter’s League (Series X|S only)

October 4

Warhammer 40K: Darktide (Series X|S only)

October 10

Forza Motorsport (Series X|S only)

October 12

From Space

October 17

Like a Dragon: Ishin!!

Departing

October 15

Eville

The Legend of Tianding

Trek to Yomi

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Image: Xbox

PC Game Pass in September

Arriving

October 3

Gotham Knights

The Lamplighter’s League

October 10

Forza Motorsport

October 12

From Space

October 17

Like a Dragon: Ishin!!

Departing

October 15

Eville

Overwhelm

Shenzhen I/O

The Legend of Tianding

Trek to Yomi

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Image: Xbox

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in September

Arriving

October 3

Gotham Knights

The Lamplighter’s League

October 4

Warhammer 40K: Darktide

October 10

Forza Motorsport

October 12

From Space

October 17

Like a Dragon: Ishin!!

Departing

October 15

Eville

The Legend of Tianding

Trek to Yomi

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Image: Sega, WB Games, Xbox, Kotaku Australia