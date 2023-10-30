Kotaku’s 24 Most Anticipated Games Of 2024

Congratulations, gamers, you have successfully made it through another year of back-to-back big video game launches, disappointing cancellations and delays, and bizarre tribalistic discourse over which console is the best. Joking aside, 2023 was a very good year for video games, with bangers like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur’s Gate 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Diablo IV, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and—just a few days ago—Alan Wake 2 coming out on the regular. After the lackluster 2022, we’ve been eating good.

Thankfully, 2024 is shaping up to be another fantastic year for high-quality video game releases. To help you get appropriately hype, we’ve a rounded up a solid 24 future hits that are speeding your way in the coming year. Read on for some of the most anticipated games coming from Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, and many others.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Destiny 2: The Final Shape | Teaser Trailer

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

Release Date: February 27

After spending the better part of a decade wondering what the heck is going on with The Traveller, that giant white ball floating outside of Destiny 2’s fortress area, players will finally get to…travel inside the celestial being. The Final Shape, the last expansion in Destiny 2’s “Light and Darkness” saga, will have you fight to stop a treacherous enemy called The Witness from using The Traveler’s Light to destroy the galaxy. In typical Destiny 2 fashion, this expansion comes with new Solar, Void, and Arc supers and new Exotic weapons so you can save the world in style.

Earth Defense Force 6

PS5/PS4 Earth Defense Force 6 Announcement Trailer

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Windows

Release Date: TBD

Earth Defense Force 2 was the single craziest action game I encountered on PlayStation 2; the way it let me casually level whole cityscapes as I tried to blast the giant alien insects (and the console chugged to single-digit framerates) never failed to make me laugh. Little did I know the series would catch on, and here we are close to 20 years later readying for the launch of the sixth mainline game. This one’ll have the usual four player classes, new types of supersized fauna, over 1,300 weapons to discover, and no less than 147 do-or-die missions. D3’s got the series’ formula down pat at this point, so now it’s going big. Yeah, I’m down. — Alexandra Hall

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH – Release Date Announce Trailer

Platforms: PS5

Release Date: February 29

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second installment in Square Enix’s remake trilogy, looks to reinvent the beloved 1997 role-player in gameplay as well as its story, just like its predecessor. This time out, fan-favorite characters like the red-cloaked hero Vincent Valentine, the adorable(?) Cait Sith, and the chain-smoking engineer Cid will join Cloud and crew in action to prevent Sephiroth from destroying the world. Though Sephie seems to be acting quite differently this time around…

Hades 2 (Early Access)

Hades II – Reveal Trailer

Platforms: Windows

Release Date: TBD

Transistor developer Supergiant Games shocked the world when it announced it was working on its first-ever sequel, for its 2020 Game of the Year roguelike Hades. Instead of galavanting about as Zagreus while he tries to escape Hades (the place), Hades II will follow Zag’s sister, Melionë, as she descends into the underworld to beat up their dear pop, Chronos, the Titan of Time. And you thought your family was dysfunctional.

Homeworld 3

Homeworld 3: War Games – Gameplay Trailer

Platforms: Windows

Release Date: February 2024

Homeworld 3, the first mainline entry into the popular real-time strategy space game series in 20 years, was first announced back in 2019. Since then, we’ve got two awesome gameplay trailers and a delay announcement. Yep, Homeworld 3 was one of many big games that got delayed in 2022. At the time, Homeworld 3’s developers said it pushed back the game’s release date to avoid crunch and “make good on our commitment to quality in a healthy and sustainable way.” Now, Homeworld 3 is slated to launch sometime in February this year.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth | Story trailer

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

Release Date: January 26

For the first time in Yakuza history, the series is coming to America (Hawaii to be precise) in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Like Yakuza 0, Infinite Wealth will see you play as two of the series’ toughest protagonists, the babyfaced Ichiban Kasuga and the mainline Yakuza stalwart Kiryu Kazuma, as the pair tear through Honolulu in search of Ichiban’s long-lost mother.

Little Nightmares III

Little Nightmares III | The Necropolis – 2 Players Co-Op Gameplay Walkthrough

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

Release Date: TBD

Little Nightmares III, the latest installment in developers Tarsier Studios and Supermassive Games puzzle-platformer horror series, is set to arrive sometime next year. You (or a buddy in co-op) play as Low and Alone, the game’s dual protagonists, as they traverse the Spiral in search of a way out of the nightmarish hellscape, Nowhere.

Pacific Drive

Pacific Drive – Story Trailer | PS5 Games

Platforms: PS5, Windows

Release Date: Q1 2024

Pacific Drive, by Seattle-based game developer Ironwood Studios, is a survival adventure game in which you drive for your life through a creepy forest scavenging for fuel and supplies to keep your trusty station wagon functional. Pacific Drive is basically a road trip from hell where Murphy’s Law will run rampant, and I’ll be there for the dread.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – Nintendo Direct 9.14.2023

Platforms: Switch

Release Date: TBD

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, one of the best-written and funniest games in the whole Super Mario RPG franchise (fight me), is finally making its way to the Nintendo Switch. I for one think we all owe Hollywood actor Chris Pratt an apology for trashing him over his shoddy vocal performance in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. If it weren’t for Nintendo’s newfound desire to double down on its box office success by announcing a treasure trove of new Mario games and remakes, we wouldn’t be in the Italian plumber renaissance we now find ourselves in. Thank you, Chris.

Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload – Meet the S.E.E.S. Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

Release Date: February 2

Atlus’ extremely influential 2006 turn-based PlayStation 2 RPG, Persona 3, is getting a full-blown remake with the release of Persona 3 Reload. With it comes a much-appreciated visual overhaul to the game, a new cast of voice actors, and new original songs to its already spectacular soundtrack. Now excuse me while I blast “Mass Destruction” while I soldier through the rest of my workday.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – Reveal Gameplay Trailer

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

Release Date: January 18

Prince of Persia fans have been waiting for a new entry in the popular platformer series for ages. Now, after years of anguish, they’ll finally get the chance to return to Ubi’s decades-old universe via the newly announced 2D entry, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. We may still be waiting for that Sands of Time remake, but it’s great to have a new, original PoP game to look forward to in the meantime.

Princess Peach Showtime!

Princess Peach: Showtime! – Nintendo Direct 9.14.2023

Platforms: Switch

Release Date: March 22

Move over, Mario: It’s Princess Peach’s turn to mainline a new Mario game. Princess Peach Showtime! sees the Mushroom Kingdom ruler fight against hecklers at the Sparkle Theater, with magical girl transformations that give her new looks and abilities. Princess Peach, you’ll always be iconic.

Replaced

REPLACED | Announce Trailer

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

Release Date: TBD

Replaced is a rad AF-looking pixel-art-styled cyberpunk platformer that was initially announced back in 2021. Since then, the game has seen numerous delays. Now Sad Cat Studios’ first-ever video game is set to release sometime next year, and I could not be any more excited. Give me all the gorgeous pixel art games, please.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Gameplay reveal

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: TBD

When I first finished Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, I thought to myself, “Damn, that was a good ending. Can’t wait to see what else the devs will make in the future.” Apparently, that answer was making a direct sequel. (I guess that’s what happens when Microsoft acquires your independent studio.) Hopefully, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II will be worth the effort and smartly follow up a story that previously ended on a high note.

Shadow of the Ninja Reborn

Shadow of the Ninja Reborn – Official Teaser Trailer

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows

Release Date: TBD

Tengo Team can’t miss. Composed of veterans from 16-bit powerhouse Natsume’s glory days, Tengo’s sterling remakes of Wild Guns, Pocky & Rocky, and most recently The Ninja Warriors demonstrated an incredible talent for recreating the best aspects of these classic games while extending and enhancing them to take advantage of modern advancements. So, many fans fairly gasped with delight a few months ago when the team’s next project came to light: a complete reimagining of Natsume’s 1990 NES co-op sleeper hit Shadow of the Ninja. The video above will tell you much more than any words of mine could convey, and I think you’ll agree…doesn’t that look nice? — Alexandra Hall

Skate Story

Skate Story | Coming 2023

Platforms: Windows

Release Date: TBD

Skate Story is a video game in which you skateboard through nine layers of the underworld as a cool crystalized dude. It looks sick as hell. Unfortunately, Skate Story was also included among the list of games publisher Devolver Digital had to delay into next year. Here’s to next year being filled with playing Skate Story.

Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones – Gameplay Overview Trailer | PS5 Games

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Release Date: 2024, or so they claim

To say Skull and Bones has been in development hell would be the understatement of the decade. At this point, we’re in an arms race to see whether it will come out before the equally troubled Electronic Entertainment Expo makes its return with how often we hear news that the game’s been delayed. In fact, as of this writing, developer Ubisoft announced in a quarterly financial call that the high-seas pirate game’s been delayed again. Skull and Bones’ “development and release” sections on Wikipedia will probably be longer than its “gameplay” tab by the time it finally comes out.

That being said, I’m excited at the prospect of getting to finally play this swashbuckling pirate game (fingers crossed) next year. When I first saw its reveal trailer at E3 2017, I was hyped that it basically just looked like the ship sailing aspect of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag made into a full game. I was basically a goner the moment I saw the kraken tease at the end.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl — Gameplay Trailer

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Release Date: Q1 2024

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl suffered a tortuous development cycle but the final 2007 game was electrifying, a thrillingly bleak, spooky sojourn through the fallout of the Soviet Union’s greatest nuclear disaster. Two follow-ups quickly materialized, as did critical praise, modding scenes, and even fan conventions. But where was a true sequel to this idiosyncratic trilogy? Development hell, again. And that was before Russia invaded Ukraine, the home of developer GSC Game World. It’s fair to say that threw a wrench in the works.

But now S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is finally nearing the finish line, and we’re all about to re-enter the Zone with another 15 years of video game technological progress behind us. What horrors await us in this next-gen irradiated wasteland? As a seasoned S.T.A.L.K.E.R. myself, I can’t wait to find out. — Alexandra Hall

Star Wars: Dark Forces (Remaster)

Star Wars™: Dark Forces Remaster – Reveal Trailer

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

Release Date: February 28

After Doom’s December 1993 debut it became common to call just about any 3D PC game a “Doom clone,” such was the level of its influence. But it was no stretch to call LucasArts’ 1995 Star Wars first-person shooter Dark Forces a Doom clone, because it was unapologetically modeled directly on id Software’s megahit. What was unusual was how it actually improved on Doom in places, making it one of the more memorable shooters of that pre-3D acceleration era.

In the decades since, fans have struggled to produce software that would make Dark Forces easily playable on the PCs of today, add quality-of-life fixes, etc. Only this past December did The Force Engine finally start to achieve this, and soon, the retro remaster gurus at Night Dive Studio will be taking their own stab at bringing this fun, influential, classic blaster to all the major consoles, too. When it rains, it pours. — Alexandra Hall

Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws: Official World Premiere Trailer

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Release Date: TBD

I don’t know about you, but I’m kinda Star Wars’d out. Something about having new content every quarter of the year turns my brain into mush. But, for whatever reason, I’m actually pretty excited about Star Wars Outlaws. It definitely might have something to do with the fact that it won’t involve the series’ “disaster lineage” and will instead have us experience a low-stakes back-to-basics kind of Star Wars open-world adventure. That sounds a lot more appealing than another visit with those Skywalker maniacs.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Official Story Trailer – “Ticking”

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Release Date: February 2

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, developed by Rocksteady (the devs behind the Batman Arkham series) sees Harley Quinn and crew battle an evil version of the Justice League with the help of Batman. As an extra cherry on top, Batman is voiced by the late Kevin Conroy. Need I say anything else? Well, I shall. I think it’s weird everyone is traversing the city using grapple hooks. You’re gonna tell me with a straight face that King Shark knows how to use one of those things? The game got delayed this year, but 2024 looks like its time to shine.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Image: Outright Games

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

Release Date: TBD

Coming off the heels of its film’s box office success is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem the game. While we still don’t know who is developing the game, we do know that it will pick up where the movie left off and pit the turtles against a new mutant threat. The game will also enjoy the movie’s painterly Spider-Verse-esque art style.

Tekken 8

Tekken 8 – State of Play Sep 2022 Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Release Date: January 26

Tekken 8, the newest entry in the sleek-as-hell fighting game series, is set to launch in the new year. Time will tell whether the popular fighter will have as big of a launch as longtime competitor Street Fighter experienced with Street Fighter 6. I’m pulling for Tekken 8’s success purely because it’s the only game that has my beloved Luchador King in it.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Bloodlines 2 – Official Announcement Trailer

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Release Date: TBD

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, like many games on here, suffered from a contagious case of the delays. The game experienced multiple setbacks, lost its original developers, and issued full pre-order refunds to disgruntled players who got tired of waiting around for its release. Now, Bloodlines 2 is set to release sometime next year under a new dev team, The Chinese Room. Can it live up to its legendary 2004 original? It’s too early to say, but a lot of fans sure are sure hoping it will.

Are there any games we didn’t mention that you’re hyped about for next year? If so, be sure to sound off in the comment section.