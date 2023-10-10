The Best October Prime Day Deals On Storage Upgrades For PS5, Xbox, Switch, And PC

Larger install sizes and the diminishing role of physical media in modern games means that you can almost never have too much storage. Fortunately, adding another terabyte (or two) to your console’s capacity is way more affordable than it once was.

Whether you’re looking for a new drive for your PC, PS5, or Xbox, or just a new SD card for your Switch, these are the best deals running during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days on October 10 and 11, 2023.

PC Storage Upgrades

Samsung 970 EVO 2TB – $US79.99 (October 10 & 11) – Buy here

WD_Black SN770 2TB – $US84.99 (October 10 & 11) – Buy here

WD_Black SN850X 2TB – $US92.99 (October 10 & 11) – Buy here

WD_Black SN850X 4TB – $US229.99 (October 10 & 11) – Buy here

Crucial P3 Plus 4TB – $US179.99 (October 10 & 11) – Buy here

Crucial T700 4TB – $US389.99 (October 10 & 11) – Buy here

PS5 Internal Storage Upgrades

Crucial P5 Plus 2TB – $US107.99 (October 10 & 11) – Buy here

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB – $US129.99 (October 10 & 11) – Buy here

Western Digital SN850P 2TB – $US129.99 (October 10 & 11) – Buy here

Western Digital SN850P 4TB – $US279.99 (OCtober 10 & 11) – Buy here

Xbox Series X/S Storage Upgrades

WD_Black 1TB C50 Expansion Card – $US124.99 (October 10 & 11) – Buy here

Seagate Storage Expansion Card 1TB – $US139.99 (October 10 & 11) – Buy here

Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB – $US249.99 (October 10 & 11) – Buy here

Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 2TB – $US69.99 (October 10 & 11) – Buy here

Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 4TB – $US104.99 (October 10 & 11) – Buy here

Licensed Nintendo Switch* MicroSD Cards

SanDisk 256GB – $US21.99 (October 10 & 11) – Buy here

SanDisk 512GB – $US37.99 (October 10 & 11) – Buy here

*These cards will work on Steam Deck provided you’ve formatted them correctly.

That wraps our selections for storage upgrades. What games are you finally installing once you have the extra space?