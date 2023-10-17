The Best Samurai Game Of 2023 Is On Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass is closing out October in a big way, adding this year’s impressive Yakuza remake Like A Dragon: Ishin! and other hidden treasures to the subscription service’s library. By the end of October, Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play subscribers will get to play horror game cornerstone Dead Space’s 2023 remake, everyone will get a snuggly crafting sim to counter it, and more worthwhile titles, Microsoft Gaming’s October 17 announcement post indicates.

Action-adventure game Like A Dragon: Ishin!, a resplendent re-do of originally Japan-exclusive 2014 release Ryū ga Gotoku Ishin, is graceful samurai fiction with engrossing drama and passable combat. In their Kotaku review, Sisi Jiang commends the game for creating “a place that started to feel like a second home” with thoughtful narrative and scenery details, and notes that, while the game’s multiple fighting styles (brawler, swordsman, etc.) can be unbalanced, unloading a bullet hail after slicing through a crowd with your sword is “more delightful than it has any right to be.” You can play it now on cloud, console, and PC.

Mineko’s Night Market, coming October 26, is gratifying in a different way, getting players to serve Japan by stocking a night market with crafts instead of practicing gunmanship. Then, Game Pass will host city builder Cities: Skylines II on its day one release, October 24, and galactic gorefest, tentacle monster third-person shooter Dead Space for Ultimate and EA Play members on October 26.

Xbox Game Pass end of October 2023

Samurai, skylines, and mutated space corpses aside, there is more to expect on Game Pass in October. Here’s everything coming:

Like A Dragon: Ishin! —“Draw your blade and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure”; out now on cloud, console, and PC

What Game Pass titles are you most looking forward to this month?