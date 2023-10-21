Yes, There’s A Wolverine Reference In Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2 has just released into the wild and fans are carving through the game looking for hints on any other Marvel properties that may or may not be involved. As we know, Insomniac’s next game after Spider-Man 2 is Marvel’s Wolverine, the first in a new superhero franchise inspired by its work with Spidey.

Spoiler note: I’m gonna talk about one of the unlockables in Spider-Man 2, so if you don’t want to know, here’s your chance to back out now. Come back once you’ve finished the campaign and unlocked everything. — David.

Image: Kotaku Australia

So does Spider-Man 2 contain a hint or two about the still rather mysterious Wolverine game? Well, perhaps. It certainly has a reference to Canada’s crankiest, hairiest Short King, buried among Miles Morales’ unlockable Spider suits. Toward the end of the game’s campaign, you’ll unlock a new suit for Miles called The Best There Is suit, which you’ll notice bears a rather striking resemblance to Wolverine’s kit and cowl. Though the base suit comes in Miles signature red and black, the variant styles unlocked for this suit are all very clearly Wolvie-coded, including both his iconic yellow, brown and black colourway from his first outing, the yellow, blue and black from his 90’s X-Men era and the grey-black suit with red eyes from Return of Wolverine.

The name, The Best There Is, refers to a run of Wolverine comics from 2010 to 2012. Written by Charlie Huston with art by Juan Jose Rep, the series made it to just 12 issues before being canned. This series was famously not well-loved, mostly due to its inability to settle on a cohesive tone. It wanted to tell a darker, more grown up story, but also had to appeal to general audiences. The result left comics heads baffled. IGN’s Dan Iverson gave the first issue a 1.5 out of 10, claiming it had “not a single redeeming quality.” Ouch.

The unlockable suit also appears to reference the 2022 What If…? comics that imagined a timeline in which Miles Morales became Wolverine, not Logan.

As for whether all this is a cryptic hint about Insomniac’s own Wolverine game, reader, I leave that up to you.

Spider-Man 2 is out now on PlayStation 5. You can read our full review here.

Image: Marvel Comics