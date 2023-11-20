All The Aussie And NZ-Made Games Set To Release In 2024 And Beyond

It’s been a big twelve months for great Aussie game releases with the likes of Gubbins, Jumplight Odyssey, and (of course) Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, and as we free-fall towards 2024 there are plenty more local titles on the horizon. As we look ahead, we’ve rounded up the Australian and New Zealand-made games coming in 2024 (and beyond) for you to get excited about, from fun little platformers to Fallout-style RPGs.

We’ll keep this list updated as more Australian and NZ games get confirmed release windows and concrete release dates, so make sure to check back to keep up to date on all the local games you’ll get to play and love in 2024, and those further afield. The games with no confirmed release date or window in this list are non-exhaustive, so we’ll keep adding as more great titles crop up.

2024 Australian and New Zealand Game Releases

Broken Roads (Early 2024) – PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox Series X|S

Tavern Keeper (Q3 2024) – PC

Bears in Space (2024 TBC) – PC

Janet DeMornay Is A Slumlord (And A Witch) (2024 TBC) – PC

Call of the Golden Valley (2024 TBC) – PC

The Plucky Squire (2024 TBC) – PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

Beyond These Stars (2024 TBC) – PC

Brews & Bastards (2024 TBC) – PC

Into The Dead: Our Darkest Days (2024 TBC) – PC

TBC Releases

DarkwebSTREAMER – PC

Solium Infernum – PC

Ailuri – PC, Nintendo Switch

Copycat – PC

The Drifter – PC

The Dungeon Experience – PC

Jumplight Odyssey (In Early Access) – PC

Letters to Arralla – PC

Miska – PC

Primordial Legends: Hollow Hero – PC

Surf Club – PC

Toroa – PC

Totem Teller – Xbox Gamepass, TBA

Wood & Weather – PC

Way To The Woods – PC

Blackheart – PC

Conscript – PC

Dead Static Drive – PC, Xbox One

Drăculești – PC

Future Folklore – Mobile

Punchimals – PC

Spiritwell – PC

Which upcoming Aussie and NZ games are you most excited for as we get to the pointy end of 2023? Let us know in the comments below.

