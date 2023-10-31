kot-headerlogo-01 A U

See Games Differently

Subscribe

The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Chris Neill Avatar
Chris Neill
The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.

Today’s highlights include Resident Evil 4: Remake for $49, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for $49, Street Fighter 6 for $47 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $59.

Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.

Table of contents

Nintendo Switch gaming deals

nintendo switch amazon prime day 2023
Image: Nintendo

Switch game deals

Switch accessory deals

PS4 and PS5 gaming deals

Image: Capcom

PS4 game deals

PS5 game deals

PS4/PS5 accessory deals

Xbox One and Series X gaming deals

gaming deals
Image: Sega

Xbox game deals

Xbox accessory deals

PC gaming deals

CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals

Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD heatsink ps5
Image: Seagate

Gaming headset deals

BEST GAMING DEALS
Image: EPOS

Keyboard deals

BEST GAMING DEALS
Image: Razer

Mice deals

Image: Steelseries

Monitor deals

Image: Alienware

Wi-Fi router and other accessory deals

Image: HyperX

Comments

19 responses to “The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today”

READ THE COMMENTS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *