The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Resident Evil 4: Remake for $49, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for $49, Street Fighter 6 for $47 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $59.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.
Table of contents
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch game deals
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – now $59 (down from $69)
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection – now $29 (down from $39)
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition – now $37 (down from $55)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – now $59 (down from $89.95)
- Metroid Prime – now $49 (down from $59.95)
- Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Sonic Superstars – now $79 (down from $99.95)
- Super Mario Odyssey – now $64 (down from $79.95)
Switch accessory deals
- SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC (128GB) – now $19.90 (down from $39)
- SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC (256GB) – now $31.99 (down from $79)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4 game deals
- Diablo IV – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- Elden Ring – now $74 (down from $109.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $29.98 (down from $59.95)
- Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition – now $29 (down from $69.95)
- Sonic Superstars – now $79 (down from $99.95)
- Street Fighter 6 – now $69 (down from $109.95)
PS5 game deals
- Elden Ring – now $74 (down from $109.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $84 (down from $124.95)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns – now $28 (down from $109.95)
- The Nioh Collection – now $59 (down from $109)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $59.95 (down from $124.95)
- Resident Evil 4: Remake – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Sonic Superstars – now $79 (down from $99.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Street Fighter 6 – now $47 (down from $109.95)
PS4/PS5 accessory deals
- WD Black SN850 (1TB with heatsink) – now $173.32 (usually around $269)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – now $77.16 (down from $109.95)
- Diablo IV – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- Elden Ring – now $74 (down from $109.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $28 (down from $109.95)
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe Edition – now $36 (down from $109.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $13.95 (down from $19.95)
- Resident Evil 4: Remake – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Sonic Superstars – now $79 (down from $99.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Street Fighter 6 – now $47 (down from $109.95)
Xbox accessory deals
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $325 (down from $549.95)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G – now $300.35 (down from $549)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D – now $549 (down from $729)
- Kingston NV2 M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (1TB) – now $79 (down from $125)
- Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD w/ Heatsink (2TB) – now $201.44 (down from $453.95)
- WD Black SN850 (1TB with heatsink) – now $173.32 (usually around $269)
Gaming headset deals
- Corsair Virtuoso RGB Gaming Headset – now $395 (down from $459)
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 600 Gaming Headset –now $119 (down from $319)
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 370 Gaming Headset –now $129 (down from $349)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha S Headset – now $156.95 (down from $211.99)
Keyboard deals
- Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard – now $98 (down from $229.95)
- Logitech G512 Mechanical Keyboard – now $141.95 (down from $219.95)
- Logitech G G815 Mechanical Keyboard – now $179 (down from $299)
- Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Mechanical Keyboard – now $119 (down from $259)
- Razer Huntsman Mini Optical Keyboard – now $179 (down from $239.95)
- SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Keyboard – now $145 (down from $289)
Mice deals
- Logitech G G502 Mouse – now $79 (down from $149)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse – now $99 (down from $219)
- SteelSeries Wireless Prime Mouse – now $49 (down from $139)
- SteelSeries Rival Prime Wireless Mouse – now $74 (down from $229)
- SteelSeries Prime Mini Wired Mouse – now $57.78 (down from $159)
Monitor deals
- AOC 38″ FHD Gaming Monitor – now $285 (down from $369)
- Alienware 27″ QHD Gaming Monitor – now $639 (down from $799)
- Dell 27″ USB-C Gaming Monitor – now $439 (down from $549)
- Dell 31.5″ QHD Gaming Monitor – now $459 (down from $529)
- Kogan 34″ Curved Gaming Monitor – now $489 (down from $849.99)
- LG 31.5″ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor – now $439 (down from $529)
Wi-Fi router and other accessory deals
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Home Mesh Router – now $202.80 (down from $269.99)
- HyperX SoloCast USB Microphone – now $84 (down from $109)
- Razer Seiren X Microphone – now $68.08 with the promo code NOV15 (down from $139)
- Razer Seiren V2 X Microphone – now $79 (down from $169.95)
