Black Friday 2023 Has Started Early, So Here Are The Best Sales

If you thought this year’s Black Friday sales would kick off on, y’know, Friday, then you would be unfortunately mistaken. Or fortunately mistaken, depending on the kind of glass-half-full/half-empty person you are. In any case, a considerable amount of brands and retailers have launched their respective Black Friday 2023 sales and we’re here to help you sort through wall-to-wall sales.
To help you get right to the good stuff, we’ve collected the best early Black Friday 2023 deals that are currently available for gaming, tech and more. Be sure to check back throughout the week, as we’ll be updating this list as more deals become available before and during the actual Black Friday sale.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Table of contents
Best Black Friday 2023 sales for gaming
- 8BitDo: Save up to 45 per cent off select gaming controllers
- Humble: Save up to 90 per cent off a range of games, including Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4 (Remake), Mortal Kombat 1 and more
- JB Hi-Fi: Save on a huge range of PlayStation, Xbox and Switch games
- PlayStation: Save up to 64 per cent off select PlayStation products, including the DualSense controllers, PSVR2 and games
- PowerA: Save up to 48 per cent off select Nintendo Switch controllers
- Thrustmaster: Save up to 40 gaming peripherals, including racing wheels
Best Black Friday 2023 sales for PC
- Acer: Save up to 47 per cent off select laptops
- Alienware: Save up to 47 per cent off select laptops, along with 19 per cent off select monitors
- Amazon: Save up to 49 per cent off eero mesh Wi-Fi routers
- ARZOPA: Save up to 39 per cent off portable monitors
- ASUS: Save up to 44 per cent off select routers and networking devices, along with up to 58 per cent off select gaming accessories and 47 per cent off select laptops
- Corsair: Save up to 58 per cent off select gaming peripherals, including keyboards, mice and mouse pads. You can also save up to 28 per cent off select PC components and up to 32 per cent off select monitors
- Crucial: Save on select SSDs and memory upgrades
- DELL: Save up to 47 per cent off select laptops, along with 33 per cent off select monitors
- Elgato: Save up to 58 per cent off select streaming gear
- HP: Up to 40 per cent off select products
- HyperX: Save up to 58 per cent off select gaming accessories, keyboards, mice and headsets
- Lenovo: Save on select laptops and tablets, along with up to 43 per cent off select monitors
- LG: Save up to 48 per cent off select monitors
- Logitech: Save on select PC and gaming accessories, including mice, keyboards and racing wheels
- Microsoft: Save up to $1,000 off a range of Surface laptops
- MSI: Save up to 47 per cent off select laptops
- Netgear: Save up to 44 per cent off select routers and networking devices
- Prism+: Save up to 50 per cent off select gaming monitors
- Razer: Save up to 58 per cent off select gaming gear
- Samsung: Save up to 35 per cent off select monitors, along with up to 60 per cent off select storage devices including SSDs and HDDs
- SanDisk: Save on select storage solutions
- Satechi: Save 35 per cent off select hubs and adaptors
- TP-Link: Save on select networking devices, including mesh router sets
- Western Digital: Save up to 23 per cent off select storage devices including SSDs and HDDs
Best Black Friday 2023 sales for tech
- Amazon: Save up to 63 per cent off select Echo devices
- Anker: Save up to 56 per cent off select USB hubs and portable chargers
- Apple: Save up to 43 per cent off select Apple products, including the iPad (2022), Watch SE and MacBook Air
- Belkin: Save up to 52 per cent off power banks, wireless chargers and earbuds
- Bing Lee: Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, laptops and cooking appliances
- Charmast: Save up to 65 per cent off select power banks and portable chargers
- Creality: Get up to 20 per cent off 3D printers and accessories
- ELEGOO: Save up to 30 per cent off select resin 3D printers and accessories
- The Good Guys: Save on a range of tech and appliances
- JB Hi-Fi: Save on a huge range of products, including TVs, laptops and headphones
- Kobo: Save up to $30 off select eReaders
- Kogan: Up to 65 per cent off a wide range of products
- Meross: Save on select smart home devices, including bulbs and plugs
- Nanoleaf: Save up to 35 per cent off a range of smart lights, Lines starter kits and Shapes smarter kits
- Nikon: Save up to 47 off select cameras, lenses and more
- Satechi: Save 30 per cent off with the promo code DB30
- Segway-Ninebot: Save up to $1,500 off a range of scooters
- Skylight Digital Frame: Save 30 per cent off the 10-inch Frame and 25 per cent off the 15-inch Frame
- Sovol: Save up to 40 per cent off select 3D printers and accessories
- TP-Link: Save up to 38 on select smart home devices, including lighting and security cameras
Best Black Friday 2023 sales for TVs and entertainment
- Anker: Save up to 50 per cent off select Soundcore headphones, earbuds and portable speakers
- Bose: Save up to 50 per cent off select earbuds, headphones and soundbars
- The Good Guys: Save on a range of TVs, including
- Hisense 55″ U7KAU 4K ULED Mini-LED QLED Smart TV – now $978 (down from $1,499)
- LG 42″ C3 4K OLED EVO UHD Smart TV – now $1,348 (down from $1,499)
- Samsung 55″ Q70C 4K QLED Smart TV – now $1,385 (down from $1,499)
- Samsung 55″ CU8000 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV – now $995 (down from $1,195)
- TCL 55″ C845 Mini-LED Google TV – now $1,278 (down from $1,999)
- Jabra: Save 52 per cent off select earbuds
- JBL: Save up to 62 per cent off select headphones and portable speakers
- Panasonic: Save on select home entertainment, headphones, phones, and more
- Samsung: Save up to 52 per cent off select Galaxy products, including the Galaxy S23, Watch6 and Buds2
- Sennheiser: Up to 55 per cent off select headphones and earbuds
- Sonos: Save up to 25 per cent off select speakers
- Move – now $549 (down from $699)
- Arc – now $1,199 (down from $1,499)
- Roam – now $229 (down from $299)
- Ray soundbar – now $379 (down from $499)
- Beam (Gen 2) soundbar – now $629 (down from $799)
- Premium Entertainment Set with Arc – now $2,198 (down from $2,798)
- Sony: Save up to 46 per cent on select earbuds, soundbars and 4K LED TVs
- Ultimate Ears: Save up to 42 per cent off select portable speakers
- Yamaha: Save on select audio, including soundbars, speakers and turntables
When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 in Australia?
What started out as a sale event to signify the start of the Christmas shopping season in the United States has exploded into an international phenomenon. Over the past decade, Australian retailers have begun to embrace the concept of Black Friday, with more and more jumping on board. What was once a distinctly American holiday has since become a term synonymous with deals and bargains.
Black Friday normally takes place on the last Friday of November – which is November 24 this year – but as we can from the huge list of deals above, that date is more of a suggestion instead of a hard rule. Some retailers will offer some early-bird deals before Friday, or they’ll have their deals run throughout the weekend, and possibly into the following week. Time is a lie and nothing is real.
The time difference between Australia and the United States is also an important factor at play here. We get to double-dip with Australian Black Friday deals, and then we can get some extra bargains when the U.S. deals start on Saturday.
There’s also Cyber Monday, a similar sale event that is specifically focused on online retailers. It’ll be taking place on the Monday following Black Friday, November 27. Depending on the retailer, there may be some deals exclusive to Cyber Monday only too.
Image: TCL/istock/Girts Ragelis
Leave a Reply