Black Friday 2023 Has Started Early, So Here Are The Best Sales

If you thought this year’s Black Friday sales would kick off on, y’know, Friday, then you would be unfortunately mistaken. Or fortunately mistaken, depending on the kind of glass-half-full/half-empty person you are. In any case, a considerable amount of brands and retailers have launched their respective Black Friday 2023 sales and we’re here to help you sort through wall-to-wall sales.

To help you get right to the good stuff, we’ve collected the best early Black Friday 2023 deals that are currently available for gaming, tech and more. Be sure to check back throughout the week, as we’ll be updating this list as more deals become available before and during the actual Black Friday sale.

Best Black Friday 2023 sales for gaming

8BitDo : Save up to 45 per cent off select gaming controllers

: Save up to 45 per cent off select gaming controllers Humble : Save up to 90 per cent off a range of games, including Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4 (Remake), Mortal Kombat 1 and more

: Save up to 90 per cent off a range of games, including Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4 (Remake), Mortal Kombat 1 and more JB Hi-Fi : Save on a huge range of PlayStation, Xbox and Switch games

: Save on a huge range of PlayStation, Xbox and Switch games PlayStation : Save up to 64 per cent off select PlayStation products, including the DualSense controllers, PSVR2 and games

: Save up to 64 per cent off select PlayStation products, including the DualSense controllers, PSVR2 and games PowerA : Save up to 48 per cent off select Nintendo Switch controllers

: Save up to 48 per cent off select Nintendo Switch controllers Thrustmaster: Save up to 40 gaming peripherals, including racing wheels

Best Black Friday 2023 sales for PC

Best Black Friday 2023 sales for tech

Amazon : Save up to 63 per cent off select Echo devices

: Save up to 63 per cent off select Echo devices Anker : Save up to 56 per cent off select USB hubs and portable chargers

: Save up to 56 per cent off select USB hubs and portable chargers Apple : Save up to 43 per cent off select Apple products, including the iPad (2022), Watch SE and MacBook Air

: Save up to 43 per cent off select Apple products, including the iPad (2022), Watch SE and MacBook Air Belkin : Save up to 52 per cent off power banks, wireless chargers and earbuds

: Save up to 52 per cent off power banks, wireless chargers and earbuds Bing Lee : Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, laptops and cooking appliances

: Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, laptops and cooking appliances Charmast : Save up to 65 per cent off select power banks and portable chargers

: Save up to 65 per cent off select power banks and portable chargers Creality : Get up to 20 per cent off 3D printers and accessories

: Get up to 20 per cent off 3D printers and accessories ELEGOO : Save up to 30 per cent off select resin 3D printers and accessories

: Save up to 30 per cent off select resin 3D printers and accessories The Good Guys: Save on a range of tech and appliances

Save on a range of tech and appliances JB Hi-Fi : Save on a huge range of products, including TVs, laptops and headphones

: Save on a huge range of products, including TVs, laptops and headphones Kobo : Save up to $30 off select eReaders

: Save up to $30 off select eReaders Kogan : Up to 65 per cent off a wide range of products

: Up to 65 per cent off a wide range of products Meross : Save on select smart home devices, including bulbs and plugs

: Save on select smart home devices, including bulbs and plugs Nanoleaf : Save up to 35 per cent off a range of smart lights, Lines starter kits and Shapes smarter kits

: Save up to 35 per cent off a range of smart lights, Lines starter kits and Shapes smarter kits Nikon : Save up to 47 off select cameras, lenses and more

: Save up to 47 off select cameras, lenses and more Satechi : Save 30 per cent off with the promo code DB30

: Save 30 per cent off with the promo code DB30 Segway-Ninebot : Save up to $1,500 off a range of scooters

: Save up to $1,500 off a range of scooters Skylight Digital Frame : Save 30 per cent off the 10-inch Frame and 25 per cent off the 15-inch Frame

: Save 30 per cent off the 10-inch Frame and 25 per cent off the 15-inch Frame Sovol : Save up to 40 per cent off select 3D printers and accessories

: Save up to 40 per cent off select 3D printers and accessories TP-Link: Save up to 38 on select smart home devices, including lighting and security cameras

Best Black Friday 2023 sales for TVs and entertainment

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 in Australia?

What started out as a sale event to signify the start of the Christmas shopping season in the United States has exploded into an international phenomenon. Over the past decade, Australian retailers have begun to embrace the concept of Black Friday, with more and more jumping on board. What was once a distinctly American holiday has since become a term synonymous with deals and bargains.

Black Friday normally takes place on the last Friday of November – which is November 24 this year – but as we can from the huge list of deals above, that date is more of a suggestion instead of a hard rule. Some retailers will offer some early-bird deals before Friday, or they’ll have their deals run throughout the weekend, and possibly into the following week. Time is a lie and nothing is real.

The time difference between Australia and the United States is also an important factor at play here. We get to double-dip with Australian Black Friday deals, and then we can get some extra bargains when the U.S. deals start on Saturday.

There’s also Cyber Monday, a similar sale event that is specifically focused on online retailers. It’ll be taking place on the Monday following Black Friday, November 27. Depending on the retailer, there may be some deals exclusive to Cyber Monday only too.

