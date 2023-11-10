CoD: Warzone Players Warned They’ll Go ‘Splat’ If They Cheat

Call of Duty games are prone to hackers who exploit the system to get all kinds of advantages. That’s why Modern Warfare III, the latest entry in the long-running shooter franchise, is introducing a handful of new anti-cheat measures—including a hilarious one for Warzone that will flatten will flatten cheaters into the ground.

In a November 9 blog post on the Call of Duty website, Activision’s anti-cheat group Team Ricochet debuted “splat,” a new anti-cheat tactic to suss out and immediately deal with in-game exploiters and hackers. The name is pretty self-explanatory: When a cheater is detected prior to deploying (dropping out of the airplane and at the start of every Warzone match), the anti-cheat software in the battle royale FPS will snip the strings of their operator’s parachute, which players use to safely reach the ground. This will happen “randomly, and for fun,” Team Ricochet said, and the hacker will simply plummet to the pavement, giving it a new shiny coat of red paint. Yuck.

Sometimes, though, cheaters still get away. That’s part of it, isn’t it? Exploiting and hacking allows bad actors to circumvent safeguards. Team Ricochet is aware of this and has an answer for those who might slip through the cracks and make it safely into the warzone, parachute intact.

“But what if we catch [cheaters] after they’ve deployed? Well, Splat can also adjust player velocity, which transforms a bunny hop into a 10,000-foot drop taking them out instantly,” Team Ricochet said in the blog post. “This is one of many new tricks we’ve developed—and we’ll talk about more in the future.”

This new mitigation, splat, will join the list of other anti-cheat measures Team Ricochet has developed, like invisible enemies called hallucinations, removing guns with disarm, and more. All of them will continue to exist in Warzone and slowly make their way to Modern Warfare III where it applies, the group said. The team clarified, however, that no mitigation activates without verification of cheating. So, as long as you’re playing by the rules, you won’t go splat.

Kotaku reached out to Activision for comment.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, out now for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, has been divisive since launch. Critics have praised the gunplay for being smooth and snappy, but panned the campaign for its brevity and banality. There might be an explanation for that, however, as a recent Bloomberg report suggests the developers of the game worked nights and weekends to get it out.