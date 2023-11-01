Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In November

It’s officially November and that means keeping an eye for fresh titles coming to the PlayStation Plus subscriber library. The following list will contain all the confirmed games for PS Plus subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe tiers.

Update 2/11/2023: Updated with the monthly free titles to PS Plus Essential subscribers.

Here’s what you’ll be playing in November on PlayStation Plus:

Monthly Free Games

The free monthly games for PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Essential tier and above in November are:

Mafia II (PS4)

Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4)

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (PS5, PS4)

Download these between Tuesday, November 7 until Monday December 4, and they’re yours to keep for as long as you keep your subscription active! October’s titles — The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22 and Weird West — will remain available until Monday, November 6, so grab them now if you haven’t already.

New on PlayStation Plus in October

Editor’s note: PlayStation has not yet confirmed November’s monthly additions. We will update this list when it does. For now, October’s list remains in place. –David.

Games being added to the PlayStation Plus library for subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe (aka Premium) tiers are:

Gotham Knights (PS5)

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (PS5, PS4)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PS5, PS4)

Alien Isolation (PS5, PS4)

Dead Island: Definitive Edition (PS5, PS4)

Outlast 2 (PS5, PS4)

Elite Dangerous (PS5, PS4)

FAR: Changing Tides (PS5, PS4)

Gun Grave G.O.R.E. (PS5, PS4)

Eldest Souls (PS5, PS4)

Roki (PS5, PS4)

PlayStation Plus Classics for October

Tekken 6 (PS5, PS4)

Soul Calibur: Broken Destiny (PS5, PS4)

Ape Escape Academy (PS5, PS4)

IQ Final (PS5, PS4)

Note: Any PS3 titles included in the PS Plus Classics library are, unfortunately, not available in Australia. Though few of them have been added to the library so far, PS3 games are part of Sony’s cloud streaming platform (formerly PlayStation Now), which is included in the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription tier. Regrettably, the Premium subscription tier is also not available in Australia. The highest PS Plus tier available in Australia is Deluxe, which contains every benefit of the Premium tier but the cloud streaming.

We know. It sucks. An oversight we hope will be resolved in the future.

Source: PlayStation Blog

Image: WB Games, ZA/UM, Kotaku Australia