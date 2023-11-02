Here’s When You Can Start Playing Modern Warfare III’s Campaign

A new Call of Duty campaign is nearly here. The full game, featuring campaign and multiplayer, launches on November 10 (see on Amazon), but you can start playing the new single-player campaign today if you’ve preordered.

A sequel to 2022’s Modern Warfare II, Modern Warfare III sends Task Force 141 on a mission to stop Vladimir Makarav from sending the world into absolute chaos (as opposed to just a little chaos, you know, as a treat). Early access starts today on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows.

Here are the Modern Warfare III campaign early access times for each region

10 a.m. PST

1 p.m. EST

6 p.m. GMT

7 p.m. CEST

5 a.m. AEST

Preloading for the campaign is now live.

Modern Warfare III’s multiplayer will launch on November 10, with preloads opening up on November 9 for everyone. The timing for PC and console is a little different for the full release: Modern Warfare III will launch at 9 p.m. PST on November 9 for PC players, while console versions will roll out at these times:

November 9: 9 p.m. PST

November 10: 12 a.m. EST

November 10: 5 a.m GMT

November 10: 6 a.m CEST

November 10: 4 p.m. AEST

Importantly, Modern Warfare III will not see the launch of a “Warzone 3.0.” Instead, Warzone is simply known as “Warzone.” The free battle royale and extraction shooter mode (DMZ) will see a new map, Urzikstan, go live with Modern Warfare III’s first season in December 2023.

