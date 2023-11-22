Kotaku Readers Can’t Agree On When Games Should Be Remastered

The Last of Us Part II might only be about three years old, but the popular PS4 sequel from Naughty Dog will be remastered for PS5 next year. And as you might expect, when we asked Kotaku readers (you fine folks!) about this, you all had a lot of thoughts to share on remakes, remasters, and more.

On November 17, after months of rumors and speculation, The Last of Us Part II Remastered leaked online. Shortly after its surprise reveal, Naughty Dog confirmed the news and the game’s January 19, 2024 release date. It’s set to be released exclusively on PS5, folks who owned the PS4 version can upgrade to this new version for $US10. But a 2020 PS4 game getting a remaster in 2024 led to online discourse about whether Sony and Naughty Dog jumped the gun with this upcoming PS5 release.

So, we asked you all for your opinions and got plenty and it became clear: The debate about remasters/remakes is far from settled.

This is fine, actually

$US10 to upgrade a game I love to PS5 standards seems like a damn good deal to me. Maybe it’s not entirely necessary, but $US10 for better graphics and FPS is actually really nice. If there was no inexpensive upgrade path, this remaster would piss me off, but the way they’re handling it makes it overall quite worth it. – Spence101287

I feel like “ASAP” is appropriate for something like this, which is basically a (not free) patch to enable better graphics options and decrease load times if you’re playing it on a PS5. I really appreciate these kinds of updates, even though I appreciate them a lot more when they’re free (ex, The Witcher 3), but 10 dollars isn’t awful considering the likely boost to performance and visuals. I still wish they’d release this kind of thing for Red Dead Redemption 2. I’ve been putting off playing it for years in the hopes there’d be a PS5 version, but it’s starting to look like that’s never happening. – gnaghi

It’s not happening too soon. We have a choice to buy or not, and there’s a reasonable $US10 upgrade path for those who are interested who have the previous game. I think the majority of folks who read or write for gaming blogs assume the masses played the latest games on or shortly after release. There is probably a sizable audience for TLOU Pt. 1 and 2 on PS5 who either: (a) Recently acquired a PS5, are entering the Sony ecosystem for the first time, and want to play the best 1st party games optimized for their new console OR (b) got into TLOU from the HBO show and want to play native PS5 versions of a game that inspired a show they enjoyed. – vicred2

Too Soon, Naughty Dog

In this case, it is ridiculous. I mean, if you don’t own the game already and want to get this edition because it includes the extra content, that’s one thing, but as far as remastering the base game, at this point? Especially one that still looks as good as TLoU2 does? Absolutely 0 point. I might shell out the $US10 just on the basis of the new stuff but it would have nothing to do with ‘Man this game has aged badly graphically’ – Saratin

It was too soon for TLOU Part 1 and laughably too soon for the Part 2 Remaster. But the purpose wasn’t to release improved games, it was marketing to sell to people who are just watching the shows. Since Part 1 came with a PC port and Part 2 is a relatively cheap upgrade to existing owners, it’s not the worst thing in the world… but then again the PC port was pretty trash for such a prestige game. – Shoeboxjeddy

One generation, at least

Nobody asked me but I think it should at least skip a gen before it’s time to remaster. Gen over gen is a bit much. And for all the folks happy to pay the 10 bucks without criticism, PC games are regularly remastered and don’t charge for the upgrade. It’s almost a given on PC. – ClenchMask

If it’s a single console generation (PS4 to PS5) it should be a free texture pack, if the console has backward compatibility. A remake should require at least one console generation between. So PS4 games would be remade as brand-new versions for the PS6. Remaking a game that’s still new enough to be part of the modern cultural zeitgeist feels greedy. – Hnetu Matakai

At least two console generations need to pass

I’d say you shouldn’t have a remaster / remake until at least two hardware generations later. That’s generally the point where the older consoles and their games start becoming harder to acquire. – Powerlord

For remasters, I’d say it’s when playing or obtaining the original is no longer feasible for the average person. For remakes, I’d say at least a generation or two. – Flummoxed Fox

At least two gens. Otherwise, just call it a rerelease. I consider a remake to be taking advantage of advances in technology and gameplay. but in one gen, I am sure it will look nicer, but I’d like to see the refinement of time. – wombat23

I would say at least two console generations should pass before a remake – or at least give enough time for people to think “Wow this doesn’t look as good as I remember it”. I’d use the absolutely perfect Pokemon Heartgold and Soulsilver as the benchmark, in that was just the right amount of time (10 years) that not only could the magic of the original be maintained, but enough time had passed and the franchise had time to update itself both in hardware and game design that those games felt like so much more than just replaying the old game with nicer graphics. – OnceInAMillenia

It depends on price and other factors…

Too soon to me is inextricably linked to cost and backward compatibility. If it’s a free/cheap upgrade for existing owners, go nuts. If you’re bringing it to a new platform with graphical enhancements, sure. If it’s for a new console that’s not backward compatible with the last generation, fine. But we’re already at a point where risk-averse studios are often betting on sequels and remakes for guaranteed low-risk sales. That’s a magic trick that only works so many times before you start to piss off your audience. – Stackduckets

Assume I have current-gen consoles in my entertainment center (which I currently do). Can I play the game in question on those consoles? If yes, then I probably don’t need a remaster. Right now, that means if it was released on PS4 or Xbox One I don’t really need a remaster. But if I have to dig an older console out of storage, then by all means remaster it, or at give me an emulated collection- PS3, 360, Wii U, or older. – Optimus_Mike

Remaster/port to any platform that can’t play the original release, remake roughly three console generations later (Or rather when the tech is sufficiently more advanced that you can do something much more impressive/different than a remaster could do.) – Layn

Do we even need remasters/remakes?

Hell, I even had issues with the recent Dead Space remaster. I played through the original game, I don’t need to buy it twice. That’s really what remasters are looking to do, another excuse to sell the game (at full price) for marginal audio and visual upgrades. Also, an attempt to keep the series relevant while we wait for the second season of the show on HBO. I’d much rather have Naughty Dog devs work on the next Last of Us game itself rather than a retread of what they’ve already done. – Quetzalcoatl

Unless I’ve never played it or the game has outdated mechanics and graphics and also hard to access, I’m not too interested in a remake or remaster. I may still check it out when it’s discounted but I’m also not the kind of gamer that wants everything remade instead of something new. So I know I’m in the minority, at least judging from my experience. – boobsandbacon

Whenever publishers want!

While I personally never care about remakes or remasters, the consumers seem to say as quickly as possible. If millions of people buy the game again even if it was released a year ago, then it is not too early apparently. – Sibrenfetter

There is no “too soon” for remasters. Three years is totally fine for a remaster. So is a month because a new console came out or they figured out how to upscale it. A remake should probably skip a generation at least but, again, that really depends on when it came out. Beginning of a generation to the end of the next is a pretty big jump. – Tanzel

As an audio engineer, I think of remasters and remakes as entirely different things. Remasters are just putting more polish and shine on the entire game, bringing it up to modern levels. Some remasters are more involved— similar to how popular artists (like The Beatles) have very pronounced remasters. Remakes involve work on the individual stems and systems of the game. This can be made easier when the in-house studio is the one doing the remake. IMO, do all the remakes and remasters you want. Even the smaller things continue to make games more accessible and enjoyable. –Gmail Dot Com

And, some other interesting answers!

I feel like they should at least make a new game in-between releasing the original version and remaking it, but that’s just my arbitrary take. – TheSchrat

My rule of thumb is that if we’re asking if a remaster or remake is too soon, it’s probably too soon. – Killa K

They should at least wait until the PTSD from playing it the first time has faded. – SmokeyBarnable