Kotaku’s Best Gifts Of 2023 For PlayStation Fans

Once again, it is the giving time of year, as holiday season draws near. As such, you might be in search of some great gifts for the PS5 gamer in your life? If so, we’ve selected a few games, and some hardware and service upgrade ideas as well for the PS5 that we think will make a great gift.

We’ve highlighted this year’s newest PS5 exclusives, as well as a few other modern classics from recent years that you might consider snagging this holiday season. But this list doesn’t just have games—we break down the PlayStation Plus subscription tiers to help you make an informed present purchase, and. included some go-to storage options to expand just how many games you can have installed at once.

PS5 (Redesigned Console)



The PS5 is getting a fancy new look this holiday season. Launching on November 10, the new model is a bit smaller (though notably it is not officially called the “PS5 Slim”). You can either get the digital-only version for $US450 (see on Amazon) or one with a Blu-ray drive for $US500 (see on Amazon).

If you’re looking to get one with a Blu-ray drive, however, we recommend grabbing the original, larger version of the PS5 as the new model requires an internet connection to use the disc drive.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – $US70



Featuring an enormous open-world version of New York City and web-slinging gameplay, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the main reasons to own a PS5 right now. In our review of the Spider-Man 2, we said:

Spider-Man […] is the formula at its most refined and maximalist, with even more stuff to do and no shortage of ways to look and feel amazing while doing it. Being Spider-Man has never felt better or looked prettier.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition DualSense Controller – $US80



If you’re shopping for someone who already has Spider-Man 2 or are looking for a nice combo gift, the limited edition Spider-Man 2 DualSense controller features a stylish design and a nice matte finish.

Final Fantasy XVI – $US70



Final Fantasy XVI represents a bold and dramatic comeback for the classic Japanese role-playing game franchise. FFXVI features a dark fantasy setting and intense action-based combat, and a lengthy narrative journey. In our review of Final Fantasy XVI, we said:

In an era when so many developers try to emulate the open-world immersion mastered by Nintendo with recent Zelda games, FFXVI opts for something more linear that makes room for a thrilling episodic story chock full of epic action set pieces and tender moments between lovable characters.

Baldur’s Gate 3 – $US70



If you’re looking for a more classic, turn-based fantasy RPG set in the universe of the world’s most popular tabletop roleplaying game, Dungeons & Dragons, Baldur’s Gate 3 offers an elaborate tale of sword and sorcery. In our review of the Baldur’s Gate 3, we said:

The more I filled out who my hero was, the more I pushed up against the boundaries of what I thought Baldur’s Gate 3 could accommodate. And surprisingly, at several points where I thought I’d feel the game resisting my role-playing, puzzle-solving, or tactical decisions, Baldur’s Gate 3 instead impressed me by being reactive to my choices. The game is so systemically dense, to the point of being overwhelming, but that density brings with it the kind of room for experimentation and expression that most games of this scale only dream of.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 – $US60



While the recent collection of classic Metal Gear Solid games from the late 1990s and 2000s isn’t without its criticisms, it still remains the bestway to experience some of the finest, cinematic stealth action games of all time on PS5, from 1987’s Metal Gear to 2004’s Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

Other Great PS5 Games – $US50 – $US70



PlayStation is home to a number of incredible exclusive games. Here are some of the best:

Gift Card Prices For Games



If you’re thinking of getting a gift card, we recommend a minimum of $US75 to cover at least one new game on PS5. You can get gift cards from Sony, but Amazon (Amazon), Best Buy, or generic Visa or Mastercard gift cards should also work.

PlayStation Plus Subscriptions



There are three tiers of the PS+ subscription service:

Essential: 1 month ($US9.99), 3 months ($US24.99), 12 months ($US79.99)

Extra: 1 month ($US14.99), 3 months ($US39.99), 12 months ($US134.99)

Premium: 1 month ($US17.99), 3 months ($US49.99), 12 months ($US159.99)

You’ll need at least the Essential tier if you want to play with other people online. This tier also gives you free monthly games. If you want access to a catalog of on-demand games, however, you’ll need at least the Extra tier. At the Premium tier you’ll also get on-demand access to select original PlayStation games like Twisted Metal 2, Ape Escape, Resident Evil: Director’s Cut. Wild Arms, and more via the Classics Catalog.

Controller Upgrade: DualSense Edge – $US200



Sony’s DualSense Edge offers a significant performance upgrade over the stock DualSense controller. With the ability to remap buttons on the device, replace thumbstick caps, and adjust the trigger response, the DualSense Edge lets you tune the controller to your liking. In our review of the DualSense Edge controller, we said:

The DualSense Edge feels premium. It’s sturdy and weighty in a way that makes the original DualSense feel like a toy. It’s got a glossy, detailed finish to its touchpad that draws the eye. It feels really good in your hands and looks good when you set it down.

Extra SSD Storage – $US110 – $US350



Games tend to take up a lot of space these days. Having extra storage lets you download and install more games for quick access. We recommend the following drives:

1TB WD BLACK™ SN850P NVMe™ SSD for PS5™ – $US120 (see on Amazon)

2TB WD BLACK™ SN850P NVMe™ SSD for PS5™ – $US180 (see on Amazon)

4TB WD BLACK™ SN850P NVMe™ SSD for PS5™ – $US372 (see on Amazon)

2023 was easily one of the best years in gaming, and PS5 was home to more than a few incredible games this year. Anything from this list ought to make the perfect gift for the PS5 owner in your life.