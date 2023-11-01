November’s Game Releases Should Thrill RPG, Call Of Duty Fans

There are only two months left in what is quite likely one of the most epic years in gaming. We’ve already had some incredible games this year, and hopefully there are still a few more to come.

November may not be as stacked as previous months this year, but don’t let that be a reason to ignore what’s on offer. This month sees a return to a classic Mario game, a new story set in the League of Legends universe, a neat-looking RoboCop game, and much more.

Is November the month you’ll discover your sleeper hit of the year? Let’s take a look at what’s in store.

Alien Hominid Invasion – November 1

Play it on: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

Alien Hominid Invasion promises cooperative run ‘n gun action for up to four players across a non-linear journey to invade earth.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story – November 1

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

Song of Nunu is a story based, single-player adventure set in the world of League of Legends. Out on November 1, Nunu sees players assume the roles Nunu and Willump as they venture through snow-covered environments.

This Bed We Made – November 1

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

This Bed We Made is a third-person mystery game where you play as Sophie, a hotel employee in the 1950s who just can’t help but spy on the guests in hopes of unraveling secrets.

My Time at Sandrock – November 2

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

My Time at Sandrock leaves Early Access on November 2. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the game challenges you with building a sustainable community in the middle of the desert, with an open world awaiting your exploration once you get the urge to stretch your legs.

Fashion Dreamer – November 2

Play it on: Switch

Fashion Dreamer puts you in the shoes of an up-and-coming fashion influencer. You can expect lots of clothes, Likes, networking, and online multiplayer where you can copy outfits from other players.

RoboCop: Rogue City – November 2

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

RoboCop: Rogue City takes place between 1990’s RoboCop 2 and 1993’s RoboCop 3. Featuring Peter Weller, theoriginal actor behind the character, this first-person shooter sends you into Old Detroit to take on a mysterious criminal conspiracy.

Star Ocean: The Second Story R – November 2

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Switch, Windows

Featuring a vivid 2.5D visual style, Star Ocean: The Second Story R revisits the second game in the series, 1998’s Star Ocean: The Second Story. This classic Japanese role-playing game features real time combat, Japanese and English voice acting, and both a reimagined score alongside the original.

The Talos Principle II – November 2

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

Set in the distant future where humanity is but a memory, The Talos Principle II features first-person puzzles, multiple endings, and deep philosophical concepts across various levels on a mysterious island.

Thirsty Suitors – November 2

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

Dealing with bitter exes and overbearing parents is a little easier when it’s done via turn-based combat. Thirsty Suitors explores the complicated nature of preparing for marriage while also taking time to skateboard and upgrade your combat skills.

WarioWare: Move It! – November 3

Play it on: Switch

WarioWare: Move It! Is a collection of motion-based minigames starring Mario’s doppelganger. The game features single and local multiplayer for up to four players.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 – November 3

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

The sequel to 2021’s Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, this fighting game features characters from different Nickelodeon cartoon series as they fight it out across various stages. The game will feature 25 classic characters, with more to come as DLC in the future.

Football Manager 2024 – November 6

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

The latest version of the ongoing Football Manager series promises improved ball physics and complete team management, with various options to improve your team and see them to victory.

The Invincible – November 6

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Billing itself as a hard sci-fi puzzle game based on the S. Lem novel of the same name, The Invincible sees you take on the role of an astrobiologist forced to survive and search for lost comrades on a distant planet.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – November 7

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Developer Don’t Nod’s latest game, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden arrives on November 7. It features two ghost-hunting protagonists who are sworn to protect the realm of the living from the ravenous desires of the undead.

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – November 8

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

Despite faking his death and changing his name, Kazuma Kiryu is pulled back into a world of conflict and violence. Set in between the events of Yakuza 6 and turn-based spin-off Like a Dragon, The Man Who Erased His Name sees players once again assume the role of the Yakuza series’ original protagonist, with two fighting styles you’ll change between on the fly in real-time combat.

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn DLC – November 9

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

An expansion to 2021’s Tales of Arise, Beyond The Dawn is set one year after the main game’s story. The expansion promises more than 20 hours of game content featuring a brand-new story, quests, dungeons, and more.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – November 10

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

Yes, it is the year 2023 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, the sequel to 2022’s Modern Warfare II and featuring all of the multiplayer maps from 2009’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which itself was a sequel to Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare is out on November 10. The game features an all new campaign and PvP multiplayer that promises more of a return to form for the classic shooter series.

The Day Before – November 10

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Why are you laughing? The Day Before has an actual release date of November 10. I get it, the open-world zombie horror MMO has been on somewhat of a rocky road thus far. The game has been delisted from gaming stores following some twists and turns, but it’s set to make its return in just over a week.

Spirittea – November 10

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

Spirittea sees you look after a bathhouse for spirits, tending to their needs while also helping them sort out the messiness of remembering their previous lives. There’s currently a demo available on PC if you want to give ghost caretaking a try right now.

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion – November 14

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

Following the celebrated remasters of Turok and Turok 2, the final installment trilogy of these original N64-era dino-shooters arrives on November 14 for PC and consoles.

Teardown – November 15

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S

The blow-everything-up simulator Teardown is finally heading to consoles, so you can enjoy the thrill of seeing voxels get torn to absolute shreds in response to your rampant destruction from the comfort of your couch.

The Last Faith – November 15

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

Promising an “unholy alliance of Metroidvania and Soulslike,” The Last Faith features macabre art styles brought to life with bloody 2D pixel art. There’s currently a free demo on PC if you want to see if you’re up to the challenge.

American Arcadia – November 15

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

American Arcadia has a Truman Show-esque premise, where protagonist Trevor Hills must leave behind his comfortable life to escape the reality show he’s forced to live in. A free demo is available on Steam.

Dredge – The Pale Reach DLC – November 16

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

Fishing-based horror game Dredge gets its first expansion with The Pale Reach on November 16. This expansion sends you out to some deadly ice fields to figure out what happened to a lost ship and crew.

Flashback 2 – November 16

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

A sequel to 1992’s Flashback, Flashback 2 is set in a cyberpunk dystopia, casting you as Conrad B. Hart as you take on platforming and shooting challenges across multiple environments.

Bluey: The Videogame – November 17

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

A video game adaptation of the children’s TV show, Bluey: The Videogame features single-player and cooperative play starring various characters from the cartoon.

Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections – November 17

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

The latest Naruto video game promises high-octane combat and story modes featuring over 130 playable characters. Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections arrives on November 16.

Persona 5 Tactica – November 17

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

Set alongside the events of 2016’s Persona 5, Tactica tells a story of struggle against tyranny and struggle with classic Persona combat remixed as a tactical role-playing game.

Super Mario RPG – November 17

Play it on: Switch

If Super Mario Bros. Wonder has you itching for more Mario, why not try a more classic experience? Super Mario RPG is a remake of the 1996 Super Nintendo classic. Featuring 3D graphics that stay true to the original art style, the game also sees the return of the original’s composer, Yoko Shumomura.

In Stars and Time – November 20

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Switch, Windows

A turn-based RPG where you must free yourself from a perpetual time loop, In Stars and Time sees you assume the role of Siffrin. Equipped with the knowledge that time is repeating itself, they must figure out a way out of a loop that sees a tyrannical force maintain its power each time.

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection – November 22

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

Science gives us the gift of going back in time, but at least the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection only threatens to devour your time…not you. Featuring Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues, physical editions are sold out, so if you haven’t preordered one through Limited Run Games, you’ll have to grab your copy digitally on November 22.

Last Train Home – November 28

Play it on: Windows

Last Train Home is a real-time strategy game where you must help World War I-era Czechoslovak soldiers make it home alive as their journey aboard an armored train takes them through ever-dangerous locales.

Biomutant – November 30

Play it on: Switch

2021’s very furry open-world, action-adventure game makes its debut on the Switch on November 30.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – November 30

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Windows

The latest installment in the Granblue series features 2.5D fighting with enhancements such as netcode rollback and crossplay. Four new characters join the original roster from 2020’s Granblue Fantasy Versus.

Gangs of Sherwood – November 30

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Gangs of Sherwood lets you play as classic Robin Hood characters Robin, Marian, Friar Tuck, and Little John in a steam-punk-esque reimagining of Sherwood Forest. An action game for up to four players with a focus on combat and ample room for explosions, this isn’t your mother’s Robin Hood.

Pixel Cafe – November 30

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

Part coffee cafe sim, part visual novel, Pixel Cafe tells the coming of age story of Pixel, a small-town girl who must navigate through the challenges of daily life and the weight of family history. There’s a free demo on Steam if you’d like to give it a taste.

And that wraps our list of games to keep on your radar for the month of November 2023. What games are you looking forward to?