Steam’s Massive Fall Sale Is Offering Up Some Good Deals

Valve’s annual autumn sale. Some of the best and biggest PC games, including action-RPG Diablo IV, the fantastic Star Wars game Jedi: Survivor, and Bethesda’s latest, Starfield, are all on sale right now.

This latest fall sale (“autumn,” if you are fancy) runs from November 21 to November 28th. Steam’s autumn sale features a huge list of discounted PC games. Some are older games and others, like Remannt II and Dredge, are hits from 2023.

Here are some of highlights from this massive sale:

Anno 1800 – $US15 (75% off)

Black Desert – $US1 (90% off)

Blasphemous – $US6 (75% off)

Climbey – $US6 (40% off)

Cyberpunk 2077 – $US30 (50% off)

Darkest Dungeon – $US5 (80% off)

Dead By Daylight – $US8 (60% off)

Demon Turf – $US15 (50% off)

Diablo IV – $US42 (40% off)

Dredge – $US19 (25% off)

EA F1 23 – $US28 (60% off)

El Paso, Elsewhere – $US16 (20% off)

En Garde! – $US12 (40% off)

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition – $US10 (75% off)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – $US35 (33% off)

God of War – $US30 (40% off)

Hades – $US12.50 (50% off)

Half-Life: Alyx – $US20 (66% off)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection – $US10 (75% off)

Hexcells Complete Pack – $US2.69 (70% off)

Hogwarts Legacy – $US36 (40% off)

Horizon Zero Dawn – Complete Edition – $US12.50 (75% off)

Lies of P – $US48 (20% off)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – $US36 (40% off)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – $US30 (40% off)

Ninja Saviors, The: Return of the Warriors – $US16 (20% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $US20 (67% off)

Remnant II – $US35 (30% off)

Rust – $US27 (33% off)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – $US42 (40% off)

Starfield – $US56 (20% off)

Stray – $US20 (34% off)

Street Fighter VI – $US40 (34% off)

System Shock – $US28 (30% off)

Tales From Off-Peak City – $US5 (50% off)

Tiny Tiny Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition – $US20 (75% off)

Warhammer 40k: Boltgun – $US15 (32% off)

As always with Steam’s big fall sale, the store’s limited-time blowout kicks off nomination season for the Steam Awards. Players can hop over to the official Steam autumn sale store page and then vote for their favorite games in various categories including Game of the Year, the best Steam Deck game, most innovative gameplay, and so on. Valve will announce the winners in January.

If a game you loved this year got snubbed from the Game Awards, now you can (sort of) right that wrong and nominate it for some Steam awards. These are just as good as the Game Awards, right?

.