Here’s When (And Where) You Can Watch The Game Awards 2023 In Australia

The Game Awards are fast approaching. Major categories like Game of the Year are on the line and big names like Baldur’s Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Alan Wake 2 are all up for a range of awards in this, the show’s seventh year. In a year of so many popular releases large and small, competition will hopefully be fierce.

While The Game Awards 2023 is set to air live (and free) on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 PM ET, let’s take a look at exactly when that translates to for viewers keen to catch the action live in Australia, and where you can watch it.

What time will The Game Awards 2023 stream in Australia?

Depending on where in Australia you’re based, here’s when you can catch The Game Awards 2023 live (possibly with 100% less stage-crashing than previous years).

ACT, NSW, TAS, VIC

11:30am AEDT, Friday 8 December

QLD

10:30am AEST, Friday 8 December

SA

11:00am ACDT, Friday 8 December

NT

10:00am ACST, Friday 8 December

WA

8:30am AWST, Friday 8 December

NZ

1:30 PM NZDT, Friday 8 December

Where can you watch The Game Awards 2023?

There’s a whole bunch of different places to watch The Game Awards 2023, from official TGA channels on major social media platforms and livestreaming services through to co-streaming. Here’s all the major sites where you can catch every nominee, trophy, and acceptance speech this December.

As a reminder, you can check out exactly how to vote for your favourite games in The Game Awards here, and see who’s up for what awards in one of the many categories spanning Game Of The Year, Best Narrative, Best Independent Game (with some controversy attached), and more.

There you have it, folks. Will you be tuning in to The Game Awards live this year? What are your top picks for Game of the Year and beyond? Let us know in the comments.

Lead Image Credit: The Game Awards