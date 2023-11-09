Valve Announces Steam Deck OLED, Still Not Coming To Australia

Aussies still waiting for Valve to pull its finger out and officially launch the Steam Deck in Australia have been dealt a fresh blow. The Half-Life developer turned digital retail giant turned hardware maker announced an updated (and apparently limited) version of its Steam Deck handheld this morning that sports a new OLED screen.

Like its predecessor, it’s still not coming to Australia. Valve appears to have tried to get ahead of any Australian grumbling on the Steam Deck OLED’s FAQ page:

Image: Valve

“Why isn’t the Limited Edition Steam Deck OLED available in my region?” reads the FAQ’s very first question. “Steam Deck Limited Edition is an experiment for our team, and we were only able to make a small quantity. That said, we hope this is a successful experiment and customers are excited – if we see there is a large demand for this kind of product, we will definitely continue to explore more colorways in the future.”

Of course, the original Steam Deck has found its way to Australia through various means – first through multi-layered postal carriage services and later through every Tom, Dick and Harry happy to put grey imports on their store shelves. Despite being produced in limited quantities, I have no doubt that the Steam Deck OLED will find its way to Australia in the same manner.

Here’s a straight conversion of the prices to AUD for the sweaty collectors:

256BG Steam Deck LCD – U$S399 ($AU626.51)

512 GB Steam Deck OLED – $US549 ($AU862.03)

1TB Steam Deck OLED – $US649 ($AU1019.05)

1TB Steam Deck Limited Edition – $US679 (AU$1066.16)

Our US colleagues got a little hands-on time with the device ahead of Valve’s announce and you can read their thoughts over here.