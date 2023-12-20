All The Boxing Day Gaming Deals We Know About So Far

Christmas is now but a few days away and we all know what comes right after: Boxing Day. The savings day! And if you’re reading this, you already know: there’s often no better day in the entire year to score a gaming deal than Boxing Day.
Below, we’ve collated all the Boxing Day sales with gaming deals we’ve found running ahead of the big day. We’ll continue to update as more sales come online.
Boxing Day Sales Already Underway
- Big W has wasted no time and already has its 2023 Boxing Day gaming deals live as we speak. You can check out our full list of games and accessories here.
- HP is doing deals on its Omen gaming range of laptops and desktops. Definitely check these out if you’re looking for something flashy and high-powered.
- Lenovo has a heap of discounts across its range of gaming PCs. If you’re in the market for an upgrade, you can check those out here.
- Mwave also has deals on a wide range of PC gaming hardware, laptops, prefabs, accessories, and more. Scope those deals right here.
- PLE Computers has its Boxing Day sale live now. You can see all the hardware deals they’re running over here.
- Scorptec has Boxing Day deals on laptops and tablets already up and running. Find ’em here.
- Xbox will be running Boxing Day pricing across its consoles. If you need one before Christmas they’ll be slightly more, but if you can wait a few days, you could save pretty big on hardware.
- Xbox Series X – $669 ($130 off)
- Xbox Series X: Diablo IV Bundle – $679 ($170 off)
- Xbox Series S – $369 ($130 off)
Pages To Keep An Eye On
- Our daily deals list! This one should be obvious — we keep a daily list of all the best gaming deals in Australia so you can stay on top of bargains as they happen. Bookmark it! We’ll be updating!
- EB Games has created a landing page for its Boxing Day sale, but hasn’t got a catalogue live yet. You can still check out their Christmas sale deals here, many of which will jump straight to Boxing Day.
- JB Hi-Fi has a landing page for its Boxing Day sale, but has not yet dropped its catalogue. There are some hints about the brands involved though, with Nintendo, Logitech, Lenovo and Dell on the list.
Image: Ubisoft, Xbox, PlayStation, Kotaku Australia
