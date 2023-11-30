The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Assassin’s Creed Mirage for $49, Diablo IV for $58.99 and Mortal Kombat 1 for $66.
The Meta Quest 2 headset is also on sale. You can nab the 128GB model for $439.99 (down from $509.99) and the 256GB model for $499.99 (down from $589.99).
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.
Table of contents
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch game deals
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope – now $28 (down from $79.95)
- Metroid Prime – now $49 (down from $59.95)
- Pikmin 4 – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu – now $69 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Violet – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- Sonic Superstars – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge Anniversary Edition – now $36 (down from $49.95)
Switch accessory deals
- SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC (128GB) – now $19.90 (down from $39)
- SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC (256GB) – now $31.99 (down from $79)
- 8Bitdo SN30 Pro Wireless Controller – now $59.99 (down from $89.95)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4 game deals
- Diablo IV – now $66 (down from $109.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $25 (down from $59.95)
- Sonic Superstars – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – now $24 (down from $39.99)
PS5 game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – now $85.95 (down from $109.95)
- Diablo IV – now $58.99 (down from $109.95)
- Elden Ring – now $74 (down from $109.95)
- Ghostwire Tokyo – now $28 (down from $99.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $54 (down from $124.95)
- Lies of P – now $79 (down from $99.95)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – now $66 (down from $109.95)
- Sonic Superstars – now $49 (down from $99.95)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- Diablo IV – now $58.99 (down from $109.95)
- Elden Ring – now $74 (down from $109.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $19 (down from $109.95)
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe Edition – now $36 (down from $109.95)
- Gungrave G.O.R.E. – now $15 (down from $89.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $13.95 (down from $19.95)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – now $66 (down from $109.95)
- No More Heroes 3 – now $15 (down from $39.95)
- Sonic Superstars – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Wild Hearts – now $14.99 (down from $19)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G – now $258.64 (down from $549)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D – now $526.27 (down from $729)
- Corsair iCUE H100i Elite Capellix XT Liquid CPU Cooler – now $192 (down from $255)
- Corsair iCUE QL120 RGB RGB LED PWM Fans (120mm, 3-Pack) – now $115 (down from $155)
- Kingston NV2 M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (1TB) – now $81 (down from $125)
- Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD w/ Heatsink (2TB) – now $254 (down from $453.95)
Gaming headset deals
- Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset – now $248.60 (down from $338.80)
- EPOS Sennheiser H3 Hybrid Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset –now $99 (down from $259)
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 600 Gaming Headset –now $119 (down from $319)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha Headset – now $240.99 (down from $299)
- HyperX Cloud II Headset – now $98.90 (down from $159)
Keyboard deals
- Corsair K65 RGB Mini Mechanical Keyboard – now $128 (down from $179)
- Corsair K100 AIR Mechanical Keyboard – now $342 (down from $489)
- Corsair K70 MK.2 Mechanical Keyboard – now $179 (down from $249)
- Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard – now $98 (down from $229.95)
- Logitech G512 Mechanical Keyboard – now $141.95 (down from $219.95)
- Logitech G G815 Mechanical Keyboard – now $177.99 (down from $299)
- Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Mechanical Keyboard – now $119 (down from $259)
- SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Keyboard – now $99 (down from $289)
- SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Mechanical Keyboard – now $268.95 (down from $395)
Mice deals
- Corsair Scimitar Elite Mouse – now $93 (down from $139)
- Corsair M65 RGB Ultra Mouse – now $159 (down from $239)
- Logitech G G502 Mouse – now $74.99 (down from $149)
- SteelSeries Wireless Prime Mouse – now $49 (down from $139)
- SteelSeries Rival Prime Wireless Mouse – now $74 (down from $229)
- SteelSeries Prime Mini Wired Mouse – now $57.78 (down from $159)
Monitor deals
- AOC 38″ FHD Gaming Monitor – now $285 (down from $369)
- Alienware 27″ QHD Gaming Monitor – now $599 (down from $639)
- ASUS 32″ 2K Curved Gaming Monitor – now $579.99 (down from $748)
- LG 31.5″ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor – now $409 (down from $529)
- MSI 32″ FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $309 (down from $474)
- Prism+ XQ340 PRO 34″ QLED Curved Gaming Monitor – now $549 (down from $1,099)
- Prism+ 24″ FHD Gaming Monitor – now $199 (down from $299)
Wi-Fi router and other accessory deals
- ASUS AX5400 Dual Band Wi-Fi Router – now $329 (down from $449)
- Elgato Wave:3 USB Microphone – now $138 (down from $239)
- Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 – now $175 (down from $239)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Home Mesh Router – now $171.80 with the promo code HGTNOV (down from $269.99)
- HyperX QuadCast S USB Microphone – now $198 (down from $299)
- Meta Quest 2 Headset (128GB) – now $439.99 (down from $509.99)
- Meta Quest 2 Headset (256GB) – now $499.99 (down from $589.99)
- Razer Kiyo Webcam – now $75 (down from $159)
- Razer Seiren X Microphone – now $70.10 with the promo code HGTNOV (down from $139)
- Razer Seiren V2 X Microphone – now $79 (down from $169.95)
- Razer Seiren Mini Microphone – now $58 (down from $89.95)
- TP-Link Deco AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Router (3-Pack) – now $129 (down from $169)
- TP-Link Deco M5 Mesh Wi-Fi Router (2-Pack) – now $135.20 (down from $169)
