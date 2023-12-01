Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In December

It’s officially December and that means keeping an eye for fresh titles coming to the PlayStation Plus subscriber library. The following list will contain all the confirmed games for PS Plus subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe tiers.

Update 1/12/2023: Updated with December’s list of PS Plus Classics for Premium subscribers.

Here’s what you’ll be playing in December on PlayStation Plus:

Monthly Free Games

The free monthly games for PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Essential tier and above in November are:

Mafia II (PS4)

Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4)

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (PS5, PS4)

Download these between Tuesday, November 7 until Monday, December 4, and they’re yours to keep for as long as you keep your subscription active!

New on PlayStation Plus in December

Games being added to the PlayStation Plus library for subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe (aka Premium) tiers are:

Lego 2K Drive (PS5, PS4)

Power Wash Simulator (PS5, PS4)

Sable (PS5)

PlayStation Plus Classics for December

Grandia

Jet Moto

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

Disney Pixar’s Up

Note: Any PS3 titles included in the PS Plus Classics library are, unfortunately, not available in Australia. Though few of them have been added to the library so far, PS3 games are part of Sony’s cloud streaming platform (formerly PlayStation Now), which is included in the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription tier. Regrettably, the Premium subscription tier is also not available in Australia. The highest PS Plus tier available in Australia is Deluxe, which contains every benefit of the Premium tier but the cloud streaming.

We know. It sucks. An oversight we hope will be resolved in the future.

Source: PlayStation Blog

Image: 2K, Shedworks, Futurlab, Kotaku Australia