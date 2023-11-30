Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In December

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for November is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in November, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.
Updated 1/12/2023: Updated to include December’s first wave of new additions and removals. After a quiet November, Game Pass is back with a bang this month. — David.
Xbox Game Pass in December
November 30
Remnant II (Series X|S only)
December 1
Spirit of the North
SteamWorld Build
December 5
Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Series X|S only)
Rise of the Tomb Raider
While the Iron’s Hot
World War Z Aftermath
December 7
Goat Simulator 3
December 15
Far Cry 6
Departing
November 30
Anvil
Battlefield 1943 (EA Play)
Battlefield: Bad Company (EA Play)
Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (EA Play)
Disc Room
Eastward
Grid
December 15
Chained Echoes
Potion Craft
Rubber Bandits
PC Game Pass in December
Arriving
November 30
Remnant II
December 1
Spirit of the North
SteamWorld Build
December 5
Clone Drone in the Danger Zone
Rise of the Tomb Raider
While the Iron’s Hot
World War Z Aftermath
December 7
Goat Simulator 3
December 8
Against the Storm
December 15
Far Cry 6
Departing
November 30
Anvil
Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (EA Play)
Disc Room
Eastward
December 15
Chained Echoes
Opus Magnum
Potion Craft
Rubber Bandits
Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in December
Arriving
November 30
Remnant II
December 1
Spirit of the North
SteamWorld Build
December 5
Clone Drone in the Danger Zone
Rise of the Tomb Raider
While the Iron’s Hot
World War Z Aftermath
December 7
Goat Simulator 3
December 15
Far Cry 6
Departing
November 30
Anvil
Disc Room
Eastward
December 15
Chained Echoes
Potion Craft
Rubber Bandits
Xbox Game Pass Core in December
December 6
Chivalry 2
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
