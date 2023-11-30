Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In December

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for November is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in November, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 1/12/2023: Updated to include December’s first wave of new additions and removals. After a quiet November, Game Pass is back with a bang this month. — David.

Image: Xbox

Xbox Game Pass in December

November 30

Remnant II (Series X|S only)

December 1

Spirit of the North

SteamWorld Build

December 5

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Series X|S only)

Rise of the Tomb Raider

While the Iron’s Hot

World War Z Aftermath

December 7

Goat Simulator 3

December 15

Far Cry 6

Departing

November 30

Anvil

Battlefield 1943 (EA Play)

Battlefield: Bad Company (EA Play)

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (EA Play)

Disc Room

Eastward

Grid

December 15

Chained Echoes

Potion Craft

Rubber Bandits

Image: Xbox

PC Game Pass in December

Arriving

November 30

Remnant II

December 1

Spirit of the North

SteamWorld Build

December 5

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone

Rise of the Tomb Raider

While the Iron’s Hot

World War Z Aftermath

December 7

Goat Simulator 3

December 8

Against the Storm

December 15

Far Cry 6

Departing

November 30

Anvil

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (EA Play)

Disc Room

Eastward

December 15

Chained Echoes

Opus Magnum

Potion Craft

Rubber Bandits

Image: Xbox

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in December

Arriving

November 30

Remnant II

December 1

Spirit of the North

SteamWorld Build

December 5

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone

Rise of the Tomb Raider

While the Iron’s Hot

World War Z Aftermath

December 7

Goat Simulator 3

December 15

Far Cry 6

Departing

November 30

Anvil

Disc Room

Eastward

December 15

Chained Echoes

Potion Craft

Rubber Bandits

Xbox Game Pass Core in December

December 6

Chivalry 2

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

