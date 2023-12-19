kot-headerlogo-01 A U

Here’s When McDonald’s Will Be Open During Christmas Holidays

“Is McDonald’s open on Christmas Eve?” “What about Christmas Day?” “Is it open on New Year’s?” These are questions we get asked every December, which is weird thing to ask us, because we’re a video game website. Don’t say we aren’t prepared to do you a solid, though, because we’re coming through with the goods for you again.

Whether you’re visiting family, attending Church or going on holiday, the Christmas break usually involves some driving. (Speaking of which, beware of double demerit points this weekend!)

This means a quick ‘n’ easy drive-thru meal is probably on the menu – with McDonald’s being the most ubiquitous option. Happily, it appears that most Macca’s restaurants will indeed be open across the holidays. Hurrah!

In keeping with store hours during other holiday windows like Easter, you can expect most standalone McDonald’s restaurants to remain open on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day. Stores situated within shopping centres will be closed on Christmas Day.

Closing times vary depending on location, and we’d recommend you Google your local restaurant to double check before you head to the drive-thru, but you can likely expect normal trading hours from your local outlet.

