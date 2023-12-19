Jackbox 10 Marks A Party Game Milestone, But It’s Also More Of The Same

Another year, another Jackbox. The series is celebrating its 10th anniversary of delivering fun, intuitive and witty party games for people to bust any party out of a lull point, or to break the ice. At this point in its life cycle, I’m sure most of us have at some point played a Jackbox game, although if you’re unfamiliar with a series here’s a brief recap.

Each Jackbox title comes with a variety of party games the host will run, and guests will join through their phones. These games will ask players to assemble new sentences, pair prompts with pictures, draw t-shirt designs, or sometimes play a rhythm game. Over time, these games have become more complex with added details, with the developer releasing updated sequels in later packs with new features and rounds.

Within Jackbox 10, there are six games, one of them being a sequel to the beloved Tee.K.O. New inclusions are Fixty Text, Timejinx, Dodo Re Mi and Hypnotorious.

So, let’s dive into all the games, what they do, if they’re fun and how the pack as a whole holds up as an overall product.

Fixty Text

Image Credit: Jackbox Games

Fixty Text might just be the most chaotic game the Jackbox team has designed. In Fixty Text, you and a portion of your group must respond to a prompt within a short limited time, and you can’t delete any words. This means that two or more people are typing simultaneously and cannot delete anything they input. This is where the divisiveness of this game comes in, and perhaps why its initial “spark” might quickly fade.

At first, my group delighted in the chaos of the game, but over time, it was hard to form a cohesive sentence and manage to write a genuine response that didn’t look like an autogenerated password. Unfortunately, the main humour in this game is like an analogy with most things AI, we laugh at it fucking up. Whether it’s the voice AI having to bring a voice to the mess, or the prompts taking words from writing and regurgitating it back at you. I don’t see this one having much-staying power, sadly. The game exists as an excuse to see how the AI voice can butcher saying “skibidi” and “cum” a hundred times over.

Timejinx

Image Credit: Jackbox Games

It isn’t a Jackbox pack without a trivia game. The idea of the game is that you’re a time traveller, and have to guess the year certain things happened. Thankfully you don’t have to guess on the spot and have a two-year leeway in your guesses. Meaning if you guess an event that happened in 1978, that actually happened in 1979, you still technically win the round.

One of the bigger switch-ups in this mode, however, is that the higher your score, the worse your score is. I haven’t played all of the Jackbox games, I must admit, but many reviewers have said this might be the most refined Jackbox trivia experience they’ve had. So if you love trivia, and the Jackbox series take on it, you’ll thoroughly enjoy this mode.

Tee.K.O 2

Image Credit: Jackbox Games

Tee.K.O has been a staple of the series since it was released in Jackbox 3, and now, the team have come back with a sequel. What’s changed? Honestly, it’s hard to say.

I’m not saying that to be pedantic, it’s genuinely hard to tell if anything’s changed. Upon reading other reviews, all that’s really been updated are different idle animations while waiting, some new profile icons, but most importantly, new ways to monetise the game. The biggest innovation in Tee.K.O 2 is that you can now put your design on a singlet or a hoodie, and then buy that hoodie.

In terms of gameplay, they’ve changed the second round of the game to let you edit the drawing someone else made, which can let you add your own creative flair, or introduce a call-back joke. Not having another round to draw adds a nice flow to the game, in my opinion. Despite not being too different from the original, Tee.K.O 2 remains the highlight of this collection.

Dodo Re Mi

Image Credit: Jackbox Games

Maybe the most interesting and innovative game the Jackbox have made in some time. Dodo Re Mi brings a new kind of gameplay format to Jackbox, in the form of a rhythm game in the style of Guitar Hero, or more famously, Fortnite.

My group had a blast with this one, and played more than our fair share of rounds in this one.

I will flag that this game would works best if everyone is in the same room. If not, everyone absolutely needs a good internet connection. Which may seem obvious, but your enjoyment of the game and appreciation of it hinges on this, so it’s important to consider. If someone in your group is having issues with their connection, I’d recommend skipping over it.

But if you have a good connection, then great! Enjoy one of the best games Jackbox has made in a while, and maybe my favourite in the pack.

Hypnotorious

Image Credit: Jackbox Games

This game might be the most “hit and miss” of games you’ll play throughout the night. In my group, we didn’t feel like understood what was happening for the majority of the run.

Hypnotorious is a guessing game. At the start, you’re assigned an identity, an identity that shares a similar category with other players. Your job is to answer in character so other plays know who they align best with. Whoever pairs themselves up with their most similar partner, and guesses the outsider wins.

In my playthrough, I played with four other friends, meaning only one of us was the outsider. With a smaller group, we noticed fairly quickly who the outsider was, and the rest of the game felt a little bit like a slog to get through. It wasn’t that the outsider was doing a poor job either. Their character was a dinosaur, meaning they responded as a dinosaur to their questions. Unfortunately, no one else matched up with this character, making it a bit too easy to recognise. Because the game doesn’t reward you any points for successfully deceiving people, it makes the goal of the outsider more confusing.

Overall, I feel like the Jackbox team is trying something new with these games, but not all of them are necessarily thought out. With ten collections, not all games can be winners. I still think the series has the potential to try new things, and as both gaming, streaming culture and tech improve, there’ll always be new ideas for them to experiment with. But with everyone having their favourites, how can you invent new ways for people to have the same “cum” punchlines before all the games become stale?

The biggest issue I have with the new Jackbox pack is its price. Starting at $52 AUD (RRP), this entry doesn’t do much to justify such a steep price tag. This price tag also sits a bit uncomfortably with me, knowing one of the biggest innovations made to the beloved Tee K.O was to add new ways to spend money on merch.

But it’s not just me feeling a little let down by this pack. Right now, the pack is sitting on Steam with a “Mixed” rating. Many reviews cite disappointment in the new games not adding much to return to, bugs affecting their enjoyment of the game and questionable mechanics.

In their Forbes review, writer Matt Gardner said that the Jackbox experience is a “deeply personal one”, meaning your enjoyment is subjective based on your group and your humour. I’m inclined to agree, as while I wasn’t particularly sold on a majority of the games in this pack, Gardner loved it, and said it was a knock-out.

Whether you enjoy this game depends on how much of a fan you are of the Jackbox series, and if you’re eager to play some new games with your group of friends.

You can purchase the new Jackbox game on Steam for $52.50, Playstation Store for $52.95 and Xbox Store for $52.45.

Image Credit: Jackbox Games