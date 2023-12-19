This Huge Pathfinder Humble Bundle Will Get You $690 Worth Of Gear For $38

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been dabbling in tabletop RPGs for a while, the name Pathfinder is probably a familiar one, even if you’ve never played it. And if you’re currently looking to pick up a tabletop fantasy roleplaying game that doesn’t have “dungeons” or “dragons“, then you’re going to want to check out the Pathfinder Humble Bundle that’s currently running.

The full Humble Bundle includes 25 PDFs from Pathfinder‘s 2nd Edition, ranging from rulebooks to adventures and map packs, with a value of just over $690 – but you’ll only need to pay just shy of $40. It’s the perfect excuse to pick up a new game.

Pathfinder‘s 1st Edition began as a modified version of Dungeons & Dragons‘ revised 3rd Edition (also known as 3.5) and was created as a response to the restrictive nature of the Game System License that Wizards of the Coast introduced alongside D&D‘s 4th Edition. The second edition of Pathfinder – which is what this Humble Bundle is comprised of – was launched in 2019, and features a more refined and streamlined ruleset than the 1st Edition.

I know a few people who love Pathfinder, but I’ve never actually played myself. Luckily, Kotaku Australia’s Game Master Managing Editor, David, has – here’s what he has to say about the RPG:

“Pathfinder has been the most visible alternative to D&D for many years, a throwback to D&D‘s wayward 3.5 Edition ruleset that fixed many of its problems. Players used to D&D‘s simplified 5th Edition rules may find Pathfinder more of a challenge to get their heads around, but there will be players for whom it scratches a specific itch. Because it comes from an older school of RPG design, Pathfinder is rather maths-heavy but allows for greater depth in combat and role-playing. If fantasy isn’t your thing, there’s a sci-fi version available called Starfinder.”

What do you get in the Pathfinder 2nd Edition Humble Bundle?

Image: Paizo

Here’s what the basic $7.14 Pathfinder 2nd Edition Humble Bundle will get you:

Pathfinder 2nd Edition Beginner Box

Hellknight Hill (Age of Ashes adventure, 1 of 6)

Age of Ashes Player’s Guide

Fall of Plaguestone

Fall of Plaguestone Flip-Mat

A coupon for 25 per cent off your first month of Humble Choice

Here’s what you’ll also get if you pay $22.70:

Pathfinder 2nd Edition Core Rulebook

Pathfinder 2nd Edition Beastiary

Pathfinder 2nd Edition Beastiary 2

Cult of Cinders (Age of Ashes adventure, 2 of 6)

Tomorrow Must Burn (Age of Ashes adventure, 3 of 6)

Mark of the Mantis one-shot

Lost Omens Character Guide

Last Omens World Guide

And here’s what you get when you pay at least $37.83:

Pathfinder 2nd Edition Advanced Player’s Guide

Pathfinder 2nd Edition GameMastery Guide

Pathfinder 2nd Edition Beastiary 3

Fires of the Haunted City (Age of Ashes adventure, 4 of 6)

Against the Scarlet Triad (Age of Ashes adventure, 5 of 6)

Broken Promises (Age of Ashes adventure, 6 of 6)

Age of Ashes Pawn Collection

Crown of the Kobold King

Crown of the Kobold King Flip-Mat

Lost Omens Legends

Lost Omens Monsters of Myth

You can check out the Pathfinder Second Edition Humble Bundle here.