The Standard PS5 Is On Sale With $115 Off Right Now

If you’re someone who has yet to nab Sony’s PlayStation 5 but has been mulling it over more often than not, this might be the push you need. You can currently score the standard PlayStation 5 for $684.95, down from $800. While that isn’t the cheapest price we’ve seen this PS5 sell for, it’s not too far off (and probably the cheapest we’ll get this close to Christmas).

It’s also worth mentioning that Amazon Australia and Catch are selling the PS5 Slim for $769 each, down from its retail price of $799. That’s not a huge discount, but if you’re set on getting a Slim edition, that’s the best offer going. Released earlier this month, the PS5 Slim is exactly what it says on the tin. Apart from the obvious physical differences, the Slim edition has a larger internal storage capacity of 1TB, with the same internal specs as the original PS5.

PS5 sales don’t hang around for long, so if you want a shiny new console under your Christmas tree this year, you’d better hop to it.

Here’s some more PS5 deals

If you’re someone who already owns the console or you want something to play when it arrives, there are also a few PS5 games on sale, which include decent discounts on some of 2023’s biggest titles, like Diablo IV, Spider-Man 2 and Street Fighter 6.

Here’s what you can grab:

You can pick up the PlayStation 5 on sale here.

