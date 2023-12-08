The Game Awards 2023: All The Trailers In One Place

The Game Awards has wrapped up for 2023, and we’ve collected all the trailers from the entire 3.5-hour show in one place!
Geoff Keighley’s annual awards show is regarded as one of the biggest marketing opportunities in games — the first-look trailers that run throughout the show are often a bigger draw than the awards themselves. In 2023, The Game Awards was even more jam-packed with trailers than in any previous year, so we’re rounding up everything announced to save you hunting around for it. We also live-blogged the entire field of winners over here if you’d like to know who took home the night’s biggest gongs.
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake
Pony Island 2: Panda Circus
The Rise of the Golden Idol
Usual June
Harmonium The Musical
Windblown
Thrasher
Persona 3 Reload
World of Goo 2
Dave the Diver x Dredge Crossover
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Exodus
God of War Ragnarok Valhalla
God of War Ragnarok is getting a free DLC on December 12, 2023.
Big Walk
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Kemuri
No Rest for the Wicked
SEGA’s five game mega reveal
Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, and Crazy Taxi are all currently in development in this mega announcement.
Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero
The Casting Of Frank Stone
Visions of Mana
Rise of the Ronin
OD by Kojima Productions
Jurassic Park: Survival
Rocket Racing
Black Myth Wukong
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
Warframe: Whispers in the Walls DLC
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
Ready or Not
Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
The First Beserker: Khazan
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Apex Legends and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth Crossover
Honkai: Star Rail update
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones finally has a release date set for February 13, 2024.
Marvel’s Blade
Last Sentinel
The First Descendant
Zenless Zone Zero
Mecha Break
Helldivers II
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
GTFO: The Final Chapter
Den of Wolves
Exoborne
Asgard’s Wrath 2
Fallout TV Series
We got a fresh look at the upcoming Fallout live-action adaptation.
Light No Fire
Stormgate
Guilty Gear Strive – Elphelt Valentine Reveal
Final Fantasy XVI: Echoes of the Fallen & The Rising Tide
The Finals
Monster Hunter Wilds
