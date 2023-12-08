The Game Awards 2023: All The Trailers In One Place

The Game Awards has wrapped up for 2023, and we’ve collected all the trailers from the entire 3.5-hour show in one place!

Geoff Keighley’s annual awards show is regarded as one of the biggest marketing opportunities in games — the first-look trailers that run throughout the show are often a bigger draw than the awards themselves. In 2023, The Game Awards was even more jam-packed with trailers than in any previous year, so we’re rounding up everything announced to save you hunting around for it. We also live-blogged the entire field of winners over here if you’d like to know who took home the night’s biggest gongs.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake

Pony Island 2: Panda Circus

The Rise of the Golden Idol

Usual June

Harmonium The Musical

Windblown

Thrasher

Persona 3 Reload

World of Goo 2

Dave the Diver x Dredge Crossover

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Exodus

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla

God of War Ragnarok is getting a free DLC on December 12, 2023.

Big Walk

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Kemuri

No Rest for the Wicked

SEGA’s five game mega reveal

Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, and Crazy Taxi are all currently in development in this mega announcement.

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero

The Casting Of Frank Stone

Visions of Mana

Rise of the Ronin

OD by Kojima Productions

Jurassic Park: Survival

Rocket Racing

Black Myth Wukong

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Warframe: Whispers in the Walls DLC

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Ready or Not

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

The First Beserker: Khazan

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Apex Legends and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth Crossover

Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones finally has a release date set for February 13, 2024.

Marvel’s Blade

Last Sentinel

The First Descendant

Zenless Zone Zero

Mecha Break

Helldivers II

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

GTFO: The Final Chapter

Den of Wolves

Exoborne

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Fallout TV Series

We got a fresh look at the upcoming Fallout live-action adaptation.

Light No Fire

Stormgate

Guilty Gear Strive – Elphelt Valentine Reveal

Final Fantasy XVI: Echoes of the Fallen & The Rising Tide

The Finals

Monster Hunter Wilds

