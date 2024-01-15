The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.

Today’s highlights include Fire Emblem Engage for $40, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for $49 and Assassin’s Creed Mirage for now $49.

Nintendo Switch gaming deals

Switch game deals

Switch accessory deals

PS4 and PS5 gaming deals

PS5 console deals

PS5 Slim Disc Version – now $759 (down from $799)

PS4 game deals

PS5 game deals

PS5 accessory deals

Xbox One and Series X gaming deals

Xbox game deals

Xbox accessory deals

PC gaming deals

CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals

Gaming headset deals

Keyboard deals

Mice deals

Monitor deals

Wi-Fi router and other accessory deals

