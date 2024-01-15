The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Fire Emblem Engage for $40, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for $49 and Assassin’s Creed Mirage for now $49.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.
Table of contents
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch game deals
- Fire Emblem Engage – now $40 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Party Superstars – now $69 (down from $79.95)
- Metroid Prime – now $49 (down from $59.95)
- Pikmin 4 – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario RPG – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder – now $62 (down from $79.95)
Switch accessory deals
- 8BitDo Arcade Stick – now $169 (down from $189.95)
- 8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller – now $58.99 (down from $99.95)
- SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC (128GB) – now $19.90 (down from $39)
- SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC (256GB) – now $31.99 (down from $79)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS5 console deals
- PS5 Slim Disc Version – now $759 (down from $799)
PS4 game deals
- Diablo IV – now $64.95 (down from $109.95)
- God of War: Ragnarok – now $79 (down from $109.95)
PS5 game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – now $84 (down from $109.95)
- Diablo IV – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – now $49 (down from $69.95)
- Final Fantasy VII Crisis Core Reunion – now $68.45 (down from $89.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $29 (down from $109.95)
- Gungrave G.O.R.E. – now $17.95 (down from $89.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $68.68 (down from $124.95)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – now $78 (down from $109.95)
- Street Fighter 6 – now $74 (down from $109.95)
PS5 accessory deals
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Diablo IV – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- Elden Ring – now $74 (down from $109.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $19.34 (down from $109.95)
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe Edition – now $25 (down from $109.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $13.95 (down from $19.95)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – now $75.95 (down from $109.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $42 (down from $109.95)
Xbox accessory deals
- Xbox Wireless Controller – now $66 (down from $89.95)
- 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller – now $34.95 (down from $99.95)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G – now $299.79 (down from $549)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D – now $519 (down from $729)
- Corsair QL120 RGB LED Case Cooling Fan (120mm) – now $39 (down from $49)
- Corsair iCUE AF120 RGB Elite Cooling Fan (120mm) – now $29 (down from $42)
- Corsair Vengeance SODIMM 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 Memory – now $112 (down from $139)
- Corsair Vengeance SODIMM 16GB (1x16GB) DDR5 Memory – now $67 (down from $84)
- Kingston NV2 M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (1TB) – now $89 (down from $125)
- Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD w/ Heatsink (2TB) – now $364.82 (down from $453.95)
- Samsung Portable T7 Shield SSD (2TB) – now $218 (down from $349)
Gaming headset deals
- Corsair HS55 WirelessGaming Headset –now $119 (down from $149)
- Corsair Virtuoso RGB Gaming Headset –now $269 (down from $329)
- EPOS Sennheiser H6PRO Gaming Headset –now $190.48 (down from $259)
- EPOS Sennheiser H3 Hybrid Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset –now $110.88 (down from $259)
- HyperX Cloud III Wired Gaming Headset –now $127 (down from $159)
Keyboard deals
- ASUS X801 ROG STRIX SCOPE Mechanical Keyboard – now $104 (down from $199)
- Corsair K70 RGB Pro Mechanical Keyboard (Cherry MX Blue Switch) – now $199 (down from $249)
- Corsair K60 PRO TKL Keyboard – now $159 (down from $199)
- Corsair K63 Compact Mechanical Keyboard (Cherry MX Red Switch) – now $109 (down from $135)
- Logitech G512 Mechanical Keyboard – now $141.95 (down from $219.95)
- SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Mechanical Keyboard – now $282.29 (down from $395)
Mice deals
- Corsair M65 RGB Ultra Mouse – now $159 (down from $239)
- Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro Mouse – now $109 (down from $139)
- Corsair M55 Core RGB Pro Mouse – now $49 (down from $69)
- Logitech G G502 Mouse – now $73.89 (down from $149)
- SteelSeries Wireless Prime Mouse – now $49 (down from $139)
- SteelSeries Rival Prime Wireless Mouse – now $84 (down from $229)
- SteelSeries Prime Mini Wired Mouse – now $57.78 (down from $159)
Monitor deals
- ASUS 32″ 2K Curved Gaming Monitor – now $580.01 (down from $748)
- Lenovo 27″ FHD Gaming Monitor – now $189 (down from $229)
- LG 31.5″ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor – now $439 (down from $529)
- MSI 32″ FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $369 (down from $474)
- Samsung 27″ FHD Gaming Monitor – now $149 (down from $189)
Wi-Fi router and other accessory deals
- Corsair Pro Premium Gamepad (93 x 40cm) – now $45 (down from $59)
- Elgato Ring Light – now $208 (down from $329)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Home Mesh Router – now $190.40 (down from $269.99)
- Meta Quest 2 Headset (128GB) – now $439.99 (down from $509.99)
- OBSBOT Tiny PTZ 4K Webcam – now $322.99 (down from $399.99)
- Razer Kiyo Webcam – now $84.80 (down from $159)
- Razer Seiren X Microphone – now $75.65 with the promo code MSJAN15 (down from $139)
- Razer Seiren V2 X Microphone – now $79 (down from $169.95)
- TP-Link Deco M5 Mesh Wi-Fi Router (2-Pack) – now $139 (down from $169)
- TP-Link Deco M4 AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Router (2-Pack) – now $118 (down from $149)
- TP-Link Deco X60 AX5400 Mesh Wi-Fi Router (2-Pack) – now $399 (down from $499)
The Cheapest NBN 250 Plans
Looking to bump up your internet connection and save a few bucks? Here are the cheapest plans available.
Leave a Reply