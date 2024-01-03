Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In January

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for January is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in January, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.
Updated 4/1/2024: Updated to include January’s first wave of new additions and removals. — David.
Xbox Game Pass in January
Arriving
January 3
Close to the Sun
January 4
Hell Let Loose (Series X|S only)
January 9
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Figment
January 11
Super Mega Baseball 4 (EA Play)
We Happy Few
January 16
Resident Evil 2
Those Who Remain
Departing
January 5
Grand Theft Auto V
January 15
Garden Story
MotoGP 22
Persona 4 Golden
Persona 3 Portable
PC Game Pass in January
Arriving
January 3
Close to the Sun
January 4
Hell Let Loose
January 9
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Figment
January 11
Super Mega Baseball 4 (EA Play)
We Happy Few
January 16
Resident Evil 2
Those Who Remain
Departing
January 15
Garden Story
MotoGP 22
Persona 4 Golden
Persona 3 Portable
Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in January
Arriving
January 3
Close to the Sun
January 4
Hell Let Loose
January 9
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Figment
January 11
Super Mega Baseball 4 (EA Play)
We Happy Few
January 16
Resident Evil 2
Those Who Remain
Departing
January 5
Grand Theft Auto V
January 15
Garden Story
MotoGP 22
Persona 4 Golden
Persona 3 Portable
Xbox Game Pass Core in January
No new Core titles have been announced yet! Check back later this month.
