Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In January

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for January is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in January, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 4/1/2024: Updated to include January’s first wave of new additions and removals. — David.

Xbox Game Pass in January

Arriving

January 3

Close to the Sun

January 4

Hell Let Loose (Series X|S only)

January 9

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Figment

January 11

Super Mega Baseball 4 (EA Play)

We Happy Few

January 16

Resident Evil 2

Those Who Remain

Departing

January 5

Grand Theft Auto V

January 15

Garden Story

MotoGP 22

Persona 4 Golden

Persona 3 Portable

PC Game Pass in January

Arriving

January 3

Close to the Sun

January 4

Hell Let Loose

January 9

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Figment

January 11

Super Mega Baseball 4 (EA Play)

We Happy Few

January 16

Resident Evil 2

Those Who Remain

Departing

January 15

Garden Story

MotoGP 22

Persona 4 Golden

Persona 3 Portable

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in January

Arriving

January 3

Close to the Sun

January 4

Hell Let Loose

January 9

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Figment

January 11

Super Mega Baseball 4 (EA Play)

We Happy Few

January 16

Resident Evil 2

Those Who Remain

Departing

January 5

Grand Theft Auto V

January 15

Garden Story

MotoGP 22

Persona 4 Golden

Persona 3 Portable

Xbox Game Pass Core in January

No new Core titles have been announced yet! Check back later this month.

