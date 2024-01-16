Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Trailer Drops Alongside Yuffie And Cait Sith Sneak Peeks

Square Enix has released a new Final Fantasy VII Rebirth trailer alongside new screenshots, artwork, and a blog packed full of details on what fans can expect from the Most Anticipated Game of 2024 (according to The Game Awards) when it launches in late February.

The new ‘Destined for Rebirth’ Final Fantasy VII Rebirth trailer showcases Sephiroth, Yuffie, Nibelheim, and epic battles, including the Terror of the Deep boss (as seen in our hands-on preview last year). You can watch the one-minute trailer here:

Never one to not do the most at any given opportunity, Square Enix also dropped a heap of gorgeous Final Fantasy VII Rebirth screenshots featuring Cait Sith and Yuffie in combat, amongst other sneak peeks of what’s to come, including Shinra-8, Junon, and Elena’s new look.

The accompanying blog post goes into more detail about Cait Sith and Yuffie’s combat styles, other new additions to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and the various editions of the game fans can preorder ahead of the February release date.

Image: Square Enix

Yuffie has a speed-focused combat style (which allows you to charge her ATB faster) and wields a large throwing star. When her throwing star is out, she can deal additional damage with magic-infused ninjutsu by chaining her attacks together and switching their elemental type. Yuffie also has a Doppelgänger ability, which allows her and her clone to attack simultaneously.

Cait Sith, on the other hand, is highly mobile on the battlefield in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, but can also summon his moogle for additional damage-dealing moves. His abilities can deal damage of buff enemies at random (or as the blog post says, by relying on luck), with a Moogle Meter which can be used to buff companions once filled. He can also use the Dropkick ability when riding his moogle.

The blog post also revealed that Cait Sith and Yuffie have their own Synergy Ability, much like the rest of the party (whereby two characters team up for a special combo attack). Their ability is called Moogle Pinwheel, and is described as a tandem attack using a “secret ninja technique,” although there wasn’t any further details on exactly what that means.

In our preview of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, I said the game was “shaping up to bring the core DNA of the original, updated to provide all of the best parts of modern RPGs – choice, freedom, and, of course, cinematic scenes that go hard.” While there’s a whole heap of details about what we can expect to see from the game, there’s bound to be a bunch of surprises – including whether that scene from the original makes a reappearance to traumatise a whole new generation of players.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is set to release on 29 February – players with a save file from Final Fantasy VII Remake or Intergrade can claim Leviathan Summon Materia, while those with a Final Fantasy VII Remake Episode Intermission save file will be able to claim Ramuh Summon Materia.

As the release date nears, hype continues to build for the remake’s sequel – will you be playing Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on release?

