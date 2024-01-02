Exterminate Mickey Mouse In Survival Horror Game Infestation 88

Steamboat Willie (Mickey Mouse’s first appearance) is now in the public domain, and game devs have wasted no time turning the classic character into the antagonist of a horror game with the announcement of Infestation 88. Much like Winnie the Pooh’s horror treatment in Blood and Honey (and the gamified Winnie in upcoming title Winnie’s Hole), the iconic mouse has now morphed into something horrific and nightmarish in the upcoming survival horror co-op title set to launch on PC.

Infestation 88 by developer Nightmare Forge Games is described as an episodic survival horror game that sees players become exterminators tasked with treating mysterious infestations of rodents that “morphed into something far more sinister.” Players will explore locations over the course of their missions and uncover the story of how the infestations began, while trying to eradicate nests and “monstrous fiends” by setting traps, hiding, and using CCTV cameras to get a lay of the land – and, of course, trying not to die.

The developers promise a “horrific entity” in each episode inspired by distinct classic characters and urban legends which players will have to eliminate if they can survive. The game has unpredictable AI and randomised item layouts to keep it interesting, and the ability to progress to gain experience, skins, perks, and other unlockables. Infestation 88 also promises proximity chat in the same vein as Phasmophobia, Lethal Company, and Among Us, and as with any horror-type title where you can hear your friends screaming for dear life in the distance – it’ll probably be great entertainment value.



Infestation 88 has a planned Early Access release on Steam in 2024, with the developers aiming for six to twelve months in this phase while they polish and finalise the title, including adding new infestation types, mechanics, and achievements. If you enjoy a dose of nostalgia alongside shitting your pants, keep an eye on this one – we’ll be sure to hear more about it as the year continues on.

I’m betting that once Infestation 88 launches, I won’t be able to look at the classic Steamboat Willie character the same again.

Lead Image Credit: Nightmare Forge Games