Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Tekken 8 In Australia

After the release of a new Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat last year, the Holy Trinity of Fighting Games will be complete with a new instalment of Tekken.

Announced just over a year ago during a Sony State of Play presentation, Tekken 8 picks up where the last chapter left off, focusing on the war between Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama. In terms of gameplay, the Rage System from Tekken 7 will be returning, while a new mechanic called the Heat System will be introduced, which promotes an aggressive playstyle over a defensive one.

Kotaku’s Managing Editor, David Smith, got to spend some time with the game last year and was impressed with what he saw.

Ahead of its release, here’s everywhere you can preorder a cheap copy of Tekken 8 in Australia.

Where can you get Tekken 8 for cheap in Australia?

Image: Bandai Namco

Tekken 8 is set to retail for $119.95, regardless of which console you pick it up on, but a few retailers are running cheaper preorder offers.

Mighty Ape has the cheapest price going for the PS5 and Xbox Series X editions of the game, which are priced at $89. Next up is eBay, which is offering both editions for $94.95.

After that, Amazon Australia, Big W and JB Hi-Fi all have the PS5 and Xbox editions for $99, although Amazon has free shipping.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of Tekken 8 in Australia:

EB Games is also offering a King Edition for Tekken 8, which is just a copy of the standard game with a King action figure for $159.95.

If you prefer PC gaming over consoles, you’re limited in choice when it comes to picking up a copy of Tekken 8.

Fanatical : $92.39 (Standard) | $131.87 (Deluxe) | $145.31 (Ultimate)

: $92.39 (Standard) | $131.87 (Deluxe) | $145.31 (Ultimate) Steam: $104.95 (Standard) | $149.95 (Deluxe) | $169.95 (Ultimate)

Where can you get Tekken 8 Ultimate Edition for cheap in Australia?

Image: Bandai Namco

If you want some extras with your copy of Tekken 8, there is both a Deluxe and Ultimate Edition for the game, although their availability varies. The Deluxe Edition is only available digitally, while physical copies of the Ultimate Edition are limited to the PS5.

Both editions include a one-year pass for four additional playable characters and a few cosmetic bonuses, although the Ultimate Edition includes more character costumes and in-game avatar skins. If you buy a physical copy of the Ultimate Edition, you’ll also receive a Burning Chain metal plate and a set of Corporation stickers.

Here’s where you can preorder the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of Tekken 8 in Australia:

PlayStation Store : $159.95 (Deluxe) | $179.95 (Ultimate)

: $159.95 (Deluxe) | $179.95 (Ultimate) Xbox Store : $164.95 (Deluxe) | $179.95 (Ultimate)

: $164.95 (Deluxe) | $179.95 (Ultimate) Amazon Australia : $199 (PS5) + free shipping

: $199 (PS5) + free shipping Big W : $199 (PS5)

: $199 (PS5) JB Hi-Fi : $199 (PS5)

: $199 (PS5) EB Games : $199.95 (PS5)

: $199.95 (PS5) The Gamesmen: $199.95 (PS5)

Tekken 8 will be released in Australia on January 26, on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Image: Bandai Namco/Kotaku Australia